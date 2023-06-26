Duchess of York has single mastectomy and vows to get ‘super fit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duchess of York has single mastectomy and vows to get ‘super fit’

By Press Association
Sarah, Duchess of York, has revealed she has had a single mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and urged listeners of her podcast to go for screening (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York, has revealed she has had a single mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and urged listeners of her podcast to go for screening.

The 63-year-old discovered she had an early form of the disease during a routine mammogram.

Speaking on an episode of her podcast which was recorded the day before her operation, she said she is taking her diagnosis as “a real gift to me to change my life”.

She reportedly left the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, central London – which has treated the royal family for decades – on Sunday, and is said to be recovering with her family at Windsor.

In the episode of her Tea Talks podcast, released on Monday, Sarah said she was having a single mastectomy, adding that it is “very important” that she speaks about it.

“I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go and get checked, go and get screened, go do it,” she said.

She added: “I’m taking this as a real gift to me to change my life, to nurture myself.”

Sarah said she will “stop trying to fix everyone else” and start “taking myself seriously”.

She said she is aiming to get “super fit, super strong” and spoke about her love of play and a “sense of adventure with nature”.

Duchess of York diagnosed with cancer
Sarah, Duchess of York has revealed she has had a single mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Now is my chance, and this extraordinary position I’m in right now, it means there’s no choice.

“I can’t make another excuse. I have to go through this operation and I have to be well and strong.

“And therefore no choice is the best choice.”

She suggested she will be going to Austria where there are “extraordinary mountains to climb”, or Scotland or Wales.

“I’m going to go out there and get super fit, super well, super strong,” she said.

She added it is “vital that we need to wake everybody up to screen” not just for breast cancer, but all checks.

A spokesman for the duchess said on Sunday: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully.

Princess Eugenie wedding
The Duke and Duchess of York with Princess Beatrice at the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in October 2018 (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

“The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

The Sun reported that the Duke of York, 63, and the couple’s daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, are by Sarah’s side as she recovers.

The grandmother-of-three, who is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust and spoke at a Breast Cancer Foundation gala in 2019, was not at Royal Ascot last week.

