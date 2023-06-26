RTE boss should appear before committees despite resignation – Varadkar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

RTE boss should appear before committees despite resignation – Varadkar

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Dee Forbes should still appear before parliamentary committees (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Dee Forbes should still appear before parliamentary committees (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has said the outgoing director-general of RTE should still appear before parliamentary committees examining corporate governance at the national broadcaster after she resigned following the scandal over undisclosed payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Dee Forbes was suspended from the position last week and was already due to step down from her role next month.

In a statement, Ms Forbes said: “I regret very much the upset and adverse publicity suffered by RTE, its staff and the unease created among the public in recent days.

“As director-general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation and I take that responsibility seriously.

“I am tendering my resignation to RTE with immediate effect.”

Her resignation follows the revelation that Tubridy was paid several hundred thousand euro more than RTE had previously declared.

RTE apologised last week after admitting that between 2017 and 2022 former Late Late Show host Tubridy received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media during the third day of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy at Dublin Castle
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke to the media during the third day of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy at Dublin Castle (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms Forbes said she had consistently co-operated with the processes directed towards answering questions surrounding payments to Tubridy.

Speaking to reporters during an event at Dublin Castle, Mr Varadkar said: “I think people would like to hear her side of the story and her version of events.

“It is still open to her to attend the committee hearings and I think she should.”

He said he was “very disappointed” about the RTE payments scandal but has confidence in the broadcaster’s board.

The Government has initiated a “thorough review of the governance of RTE” and has suspended work on reforming the TV licence in the interim.

Mr Varadkar added: “I do want to point out that RTE is a big organisation, the vast majority of people who work in RTE would have no knowledge or involvement in this whatsoever and indeed the board would have only known about it relatively recently.

“We need to make sure we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater here.”

Mr Varadkar said there is a need for individual accountability over the matter.

On the negotiations for the controversial payments, Ms Forbes said in her statement: “I did not at any stage act contrary to any advice.

“We were motivated purely by the need to find a solution to honour the contractual obligation.

“At all times, I and the representatives of RTE acted in good faith. I fully accept and acknowledge responsibility for my part in these events as director-general.”

Ms Forbes said RTE began discussions around the renewal of Tubridy’s contract in early 2020, which contained payments that had been negotiated and put in place prior to her arrival at the broadcaster.

RTE had committed to reducing fees paid to top talent by 15%.

“As director-general, I led the discussions with the agent for Ryan Tubridy together with other RTE senior executives.”

The agreement meant a commercial partner would enter into a separate commercial contract with Tubridy for 75,000 euro in exchange for the provision of three events annually.

RTE guaranteed and underwrote the payments.

She said the pandemic restrictions meant that the commitment to the commercial client could not be met in 2020 and 2021 and was only delivered in 2022.

“The commercial partner informed us that the commercial arrangement was not going to work for them in the long term. At this point, only one 75,000 euro payment had been made.

“Payment was sought for the 2021 and 2022 contractual commitments that now fell to RTE under the guarantee even though RTE had never expected to become liable for them and had not budgeted for them.

“Because of the commercial nature of the arrangement, it was decided to pay the invoices from the commercial barter account which was in credit.

“We were motivated purely by the need to find a solution to honour the contractual obligation.

“At all times, I and the representatives of RTE acted in good faith. I fully accept and acknowledge responsibility for my part in these events as director-general.

“This statement is directed to the events of 2020-2022. I understand from media reports and RTE’s statement that the board has raised questions concerning payments to Ryan Tubridy between 2017-2019.

“I have no knowledge of those payments and the board has not raised those questions with me.”

She later added: “I want to reiterate that I have engaged fully with the board during this process.

“However, the board has not treated me with anything approaching the levels of fairness, equity and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague or a person.

Ryan Tubridy
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy is at the centre of the row (PA/Damien Eagers)

“All of this has had a very serious and ongoing impact on my health and wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for what has happened and my part in this episode and for that I apologise unreservedly to everyone.

“I care very deeply about RTE, the people who work for it, the public it serves, its mission, values, its unique position as a public service broadcaster and its reputation.

“I will continue to do so as RTE moves forward under the new director-general.”

A Government review of the RTE funding model has been ongoing but a final decision on the outcome has been paused pending the completion of an external review of governance and culture at the broadcaster, which was ordered at the weekend.

On Saturday, a senior executive emailed staff at RTE to apologise and inform them that new contracts have been paused pending the implementation of further oversight measures.

Following further weekend media scrutiny, in particular over its financial arrangements with advertising partners, RTE issued a statement on Sunday insisting it was legally compliant in respect of how it operates commission and volume discounts with media ad buying agencies.

Ireland’s media minister Catherine Martin announced the external review on Saturday after meeting the chairwoman of the RTE board, Siun Ni Raghallaigh, in Dublin.

RTE pay revelations
Minister Catherine Martin met RTE board chairwoman Siun Ni Raghallaigh (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Ms Martin warned that the scale of the issues facing RTE was verging on an “existential crisis” and a “root and branch” review was required.

Executives from the broadcaster have been invited to appear before two separate parliamentary committees in Dublin in the week ahead.

On Friday, Tubridy “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTE published incorrect figures for his earnings.

He said he would not be presenting his daily radio show on RTE Radio One this week.

On Saturday, interim deputy director general at RTE Adrian Lynch apologised to staff at the broadcaster.

More from The Courier

David Ferguson with his arms crossed
Dundee pensioner left without bank card for nearly a month after Royal Mail 'blunder'
Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Ex-Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on Derry City move as he reveals former…
James Martin making a rock sign with his hands in Broughty Ferry.
Brother's tribute to Dundee 'social butterfly' after death aged 44
Amazon staff took away the driver's keys and called police. Image: Shutterstock.
Single Stella and mouthwash lorry driver 'astonished' he was over drink-drive limit at Dunfermline…
Motorists are facing disruption following a crash on the M90. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
M90 and A92 in Fife clear again after car hits central reservation
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth.
'Dangerous' Perth building set to be demolished within weeks
Dan Phillips: St Johnstone star has been tipped to shine this season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone can springboard Dan Phillips to new heights, says ex-team-mate, IF former hot…
The altercation happened outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes.
Rangers fan punched Glenrothes pub punter over sectarian attack fears
Caitlin Walsh, Ellie Fraser and Charlie Boyle are Dundee school refusers.
'I was having anxiety attacks thinking about school': Dundee teenagers reveal why they won't…
School refusal - A parent with a distressed child.
Could you go to jail if your child is a school refuser? Here's the…