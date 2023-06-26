Stephen Lawrence’s mother reacts with fury over failures linked to sixth suspect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Stephen Lawrence’s mother reacts with fury over failures linked to sixth suspect

By Press Association
Doreen Lawrence has expressed fury that no police officers have faced action over the bungled handling of information about a sixth suspect in the murder of her son Stephen (PA)
Doreen Lawrence has expressed fury that no police officers have faced action over the bungled handling of information about a sixth suspect in the murder of her son Stephen (PA)

The mother of Stephen Lawrence has expressed fury that no police officers have faced action over the bungled handling of information about a sixth suspect in her son’s murder.

Doreen Lawrence said the man accused of leading the group of attackers towards her son, named as Matthew White by the BBC on Monday, avoided capture because of failings by police.

Stephen was 18 when he was murdered by a group of five or six racist attackers in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993.

In a statement through her solicitor, Baroness Lawrence said: “What is infuriating about this latest revelation is that the man who is said to have led the murderous attack on my son has evaded justice because of police failures and yet not a single police officer has faced or will ever face action.”

She went on: “The failure to properly investigate a main suspect in a murder case is so grave that it should be met by serious sanctions.

“Only when police officers lose their jobs can the public have confidence that failure and incompetence will not be tolerated and that change will happen.”

The names of five suspects have long been publicly linked with the case, but there were always accounts of a sixth, fair-haired attacker.

Two men have been convicted of the murder – Gary Dobson and David Norris, who were jailed for life in 2012 at the end of a trial that hinged on tiny traces of forensic evidence.

The three remaining suspects are brothers Neil and Jamie Acourt, who have since served jail time for drug dealing, and Luke Knight, who has remained free.

Lawrence probe to be published
Gary Dobson (left) and David Norris were jailed for life for Stephen Lawrence’s murder (PA)

The Metropolitan Police said White was arrested twice over the murder, but on both occasions there was not enough evidence for a prosecution.

A BBC investigation claims that White, who died aged 50 in 2021, had a central role in the attack on Stephen, running ahead of the others towards the teenager.

His stepfather, Jack Severs, who died in 2020, told a police officer not involved in the case that White had admitted being present that night.

But Mr Severs was misidentified by the murder investigation team because White had two different stepfathers – a failure the Met called a “significant and regrettable error”.

Then-senior investigating officer Brian Weeden had also planned to meet White and his stepfather but this never took place, the BBC said.

Another witness also told police that White had admitted being involved in the attack.

It was 20 years before Mr Severs was spoken to by a detective investigating the murder, Clive Driscoll, the officer who finally brought Dobson and Norris to justice nearly two decades after they murdered Stephen.

INQUIRY Lawrence suspects 2
Suspects (L to R) David Norris, Jamie Acourt and Luke Knight leave the Stephen Lawrence Murder Inquiry (Justin Williams/PA)

White was first arrested over the murder in March 2000 and again in December 2013 but, on both occasions, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advised there was no realistic prospect of conviction for any offence, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was spoken to again in February 2020 but there was insufficient witness or forensic evidence to progress any further before he died in August 2021.

In a statement prompted by the BBC investigation, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward said: “The impact of the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence and subsequent inquiries continues to be felt throughout policing.

“Unfortunately, too many mistakes were made in the initial investigation and the impact of them continues to be seen.”

The original investigation into Stephen’s murder was hampered by racism and alleged corruption despite officers being given the names of five suspects in the days after Stephen died.

In 1999 the damning Macpherson Report on the murder and its aftermath found that the Met was institutionally racist.

More from The Courier

Barrie Cameron. Image: Facebook
Jail for Perth creep who preyed on woman as she walked home alone
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found.
Body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street
Ross Matthews made his return versus Linlithgow Rose on Saturday.
Ross Matthews on 'mentally challenging' spell as Raith Rovers star maps out plan
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive at a party in London.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Your mortgage rise is a game for this government
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
Angus planners reject bid to knock down historic Montrose port building
David Ferguson with his arms crossed
Dundee pensioner left without bank card for nearly a month after Royal Mail 'blunder'
Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Ex-Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on Derry City move as he reveals former…
James Martin making a rock sign with his hands in Broughty Ferry.
Brother's tribute to Dundee 'social butterfly' after death aged 44
Amazon staff took away the driver's keys and called police. Image: Shutterstock.
Single Stella and mouthwash lorry driver 'astonished' he was over drink-drive limit at Dunfermline…
Motorists are facing disruption following a crash on the M90. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
M90 and A92 in Fife clear again after car hits central reservation