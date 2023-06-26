Prince of Wales launches initiative aimed at ending homelessness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales launches initiative aimed at ending homelessness

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales speaks during a visit to Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth, London, which supports people living with mental health conditions (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince of Wales speaks during a visit to Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth, London, which supports people living with mental health conditions (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales has announced the first of the flagship areas where he hopes to end homelessness with his new Homewards project.

William said he is “excited” to be launching the five-year initiative in the London borough of Lambeth, one of six locations where new partnerships will be forged between councils, businesses, charities and individuals to eradicate the issue.

In a speech to mark the event, held on Monday morning at an organisation supporting local residents with mental health issues, the future King said he is pleased to be at the “start of our path to ending homelessness”.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth, London, which supports people living with mental health conditions
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth, London, which supports people living with mental health conditions (Chris Jackson/PA)

He said: “Over the next five years, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact.

“This will inspire belief throughout the UK – and beyond – that homelessness can be ended for good.”

William spoke about his personal connection to the issue, telling the audience, which included representatives from leading homelessness charities, how Diana, Princess of Wales took him to The Passage in December 1993.

He said: “My first visit to a homelessness shelter was when I was 11, with my mother. The visits we made left a deep and lasting impression.

“I met so many extraordinary people and listened to so many heart-breaking personal stories. Too many people have found themselves without a stable and permanent place to call home.”

ROYAL Homeless
(PA Graphics)

William, who will visit and reveal the remaining five Homewards locations on Monday and Tuesday, said: “Lambeth will become part of a network of six flagship Homewards locations across the UK, all committed to creating and delivering a plan to prevent homelessness in their areas.

“They will all put collaboration at the heart of the response, forming locally led coalitions of committed people, organisations and businesses.

“Their in-depth knowledge of the specific issues and requirements of their local areas will drive forward the work – and we will be here to support you, bringing together an unprecedented network of individuals and organisations with expertise, resources and the commitment to end homelessness.”

Invited to the launch, held at mental health organisation Mosaic Clubhouse in Brixton, south London, was Big Issue seller Dave Martin, 61. Last summer he was joined at his pitch in west London by William who helped him sell the magazine.

ROYAL Homeless
(PA Graphics)

Mr Martin welcomed the prince’s Homewards initiative which will encourage local groups in the six chosen locations to join forces and develop “bespoke” action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding.

He said: “I think it’s really personal to him. His mother used to go to The Passage – that’s where he experienced homelessness for the first time, that’s why it’s really important to him.”

The prince sat down with the core Homewards Lambeth team which included Lambeth Council leader Claire Holland and a number of organisations from the voluntary sector.

He told them: “I hope we can just collaborate more, convene more, scale more, and hopefully see where we end up in five years’ time.”

William also chatted to users of the Mosaic’s services, and tried his hand at being a barista at a stall run by an organisation which works with homeless charities training rough sleepers to make the perfect coffee.

