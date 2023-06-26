Legacy Bill ‘designed to cause pain and hurt’ says murdered councillor’s family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legacy Bill ‘designed to cause pain and hurt’ says murdered councillor’s family

By Press Association
The family of nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly, who was killed by loyalist paramilitaries in July 1974, are mounting a legal challenge to a decision to refuse a fresh inquest (Liam McBurney/PA)
The son of a nationalist councillor murdered almost half a century ago has said a proposed Legacy Bill is designed to cause pain and hurt to families seeking the truth about what happened to their loved ones.

Patsy Kelly was speaking as his mother Teresa launched legal action in Belfast in an attempt to force the Attorney General to order a new inquest into the death of her husband, also called Patsy Kelly.

Mr Kelly found dead in July 1974, three weeks after being reported missing.

Earlier this year, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland found that the RUC investigation into Mr Kelly’s murder was “wholly inadequate”, with the actions of some officers indicative of “collusive behaviour”.

Mr Kelly was last seen alive in the early hours of July 24 1974 as he drove away from the Corner Bar in Trillick, Co Tyrone, where he worked.

His body was found in Lough Eyes, near Lisbellaw, in Co Fermanagh, three weeks later, on August 10. He had been shot six times.

While loyalist paramilitaries claimed responsibility for the murder, the Kelly family believe the killing was perpetrated by members of an Ulster Defence Regiment army patrol. No-one has ever been charged or prosecuted.

Following the ombudsman’s report, the family reiterated their demand for a fresh inquest to be ordered. An original inquest in 1975 delivered an open verdict.

However their request was turned down by the office of Northern Ireland’s Attorney General, Dame Brenda King.

Mrs Kelly took the judicial review application to Belfast High Court on Monday in an attempt to overturn that decision.

However, the hearing took place against the backdrop of the passage through Parliament of controversial legislation aimed at addressing the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles, which is expected to become law next month.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

A recent amendment introduced by the Government further stated that ongoing inquests, other than those at the point of verdict, will cease on May 1 2024.

The court was told that the proposed legislation means there is “urgency” in the bid to get the Attorney General’s decision reversed.

Speaking outside court, accompanied by his mother, Mr Kelly said: “My father was murdered almost 50 years ago and since then we’ve been faced by delay after delay, denial after denial.

“Our family should not have to go through these ongoing delays.

“We want the truth. This is about nothing else, simply the truth.”

He added: “It is very, very clear that the Legacy Bill is designed and its aim is to cause as much hurt and to inflict as much pain to those families, similar to ours, hundreds of others, who have dared to seek truth and justice.

“It’s ultimate aim is to inflict as much pain as possible on families like ours.”

During the preliminary hearing, a barrister for the Kelly family said the whole legal process around the case has been characterised by delay.

The barrister said matters now have a “sharper focus” due to the progress of the Legacy Bill through Parliament.

He said: “This proposed legislation is at a significantly advanced stage and appears on its face to be imminently about to become law.

“No party to these proceedings should be blind to the progress of that Bill.”

He said the urgency of the case has arisen because, when the Bill receives Royal Assent, the Attorney General will no longer have the authority to order a fresh inquest.

Barrister for the Attorney General, Tony McGleenan KC, said the court should proceed on the basis of the law as it stands, rather than speculating on what it might be.

High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield noted that the Attorney General has committed to providing a further decision on whether there should be an inquest imminently.

He said his strong view is that that should happen by Friday of this week.

He said he will not make any directions in the application ahead of the redetermination by the Attorney General.

