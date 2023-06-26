Man arrested in murder probe after woman goes missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested in murder probe after woman goes missing

By Press Association
Sarah Henshaw was last seen at her home address in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at around 9pm on Tuesday June 20 (Derbyshire Police/PA)
A man has been arrested and a murder investigation launched after a woman went missing almost a week ago.

Sarah Henshaw was last seen at her home address in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at around 9pm on Tuesday, police said on Sunday.

Offices are yet to determine her whereabouts and the arrested man remains in custody.

Ms Henshaw is described as white and of medium build with long, straight, dark hair which she wears in a bun.

The 31-year-old is thought to be wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps, and also has a tattoo on her right foot.

Detective Inspector Maria Pleace, of Derbyshire Police, said: “We have information in relation to Sarah’s disappearance that has led us to believe that she may be seriously hurt or deceased.

“Sarah’s disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time.

“I would like to appeal to the public for CCTV and dashcam footage … or any other information that may be of use to our investigation.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have footage of a blue Ford Transit van around the area of junction 29 of the M1 and the A617 in Chesterfield in the early hours of Wednesday June 21.

Anyone with information that may help police is urged to get in touch online, quoting incident number 444 of June 23, or by using the public portal which has been set up.

