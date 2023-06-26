Baby girl dies after being hit by car at hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Baby girl dies after being hit by car at hospital

By Press Association
A baby hit by a car outside Withybush hospital has died (Derek Phillips/Alamy/PA)
A baby hit by a car outside Withybush hospital has died (Derek Phillips/Alamy/PA)

An eight-month-old baby girl has died four days after being hit by a car at a hospital.

Mabli Cariad Hall was airlifted from Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire to Cardiff after being struck on June 21.

The driver of the white BMW involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is still in hospital, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Two other people injured in the crash, who police identified as a passenger in the car and another pedestrian, have been discharged from hospital.

Mabli was later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children but died from her injuries on Sunday morning.

Family friend Sinead Morris said on social media that it was “with a heavy heart” that she had to announce on behalf of Mabli’s parents, Gwen and Rob, that her “injuries were too severe to be reversed”.

“Despite days of immense strength from Mabli, she peacefully crossed over the rainbow bridge in the loving arms of Gwen and Rob in the early hours of Sunday June 25 2023,” she said.

“The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated healthcare professionals who have been involved in Mabli’s care throughout this challenging period.

“Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment have meant the world to the family during these trying times.

“Additionally, the family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the compassionate chaplains of Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, whose guidance and support have brought solace and comfort.”

An online fundraiser has raised more than £20,000 for the family.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “We can confirm the infant injured following a collision outside Withybush Hospital on June 21 sadly passed away at Bristol Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The family are being supported by the hospital bereavement services and officers from Dyfed-Powys Police at this tragic time.

“The driver of the car remains in hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

“HM Coroner has been informed. Enquiries are ongoing.”

More from The Courier

Arbroath fans at Glastonbury
'Weary' Arbroath fans head home from Glastonbury after 12-hour stints holding flag
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith has been stood down with immediate effect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
BREAKING: Arbroath RNLI operations manager axed in row over new town lifeboat
Kinross Beer Garden has been a big hit since opening in July 2020. Image:
More than 1,800 sign petition to save Kinross Beer Garden after council's removal order
Craig Brown of Dundee FC at Dens park in 1962.
Craig Brown obituary: Scotland legend who said Dundee held special place in his heart
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
Sounds of war to echo around Crail Airfield cinasium once again
Barrie Cameron. Image: Facebook
Jail for Perth creep who preyed on woman as she walked home alone
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found.
Man's body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street
Ross Matthews made his return versus Linlithgow Rose on Saturday.
Ross Matthews on 'mentally challenging' spell as Raith Rovers star maps out plan
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive at a party in London.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Your mortgage rise is a game for this government
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
Angus planners reject bid to knock down historic Montrose port building