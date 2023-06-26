Pub gunman ‘alerted to presence of targets following altercation with woman’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pub gunman ‘alerted to presence of targets following altercation with woman’

By Press Association
Elle Edwards was killed in a shooting outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral (Family handout/PA)
Elle Edwards was killed in a shooting outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral (Family handout/PA)

A gunman who opened fire outside a pub, killing a beautician, was alerted to the presence of his intended targets after one of them was in an altercation with a woman, a court heard.

Connor Chapman, 23, is accused of killing 26-year-old Elle Edwards and injuring five others when he allegedly opened fire with a Skorpion sub-machine outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, just before midnight on December 24 last year.

He is alleged to have targeted Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy in the culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch and Beechwood estates, on either side of the M53 motorway in Wirral.

On Monday, Liverpool Crown Court heard a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had an altercation with Mr Salkeld in the pub earlier on Christmas Eve and a drink was poured over her.

Mark Rhind KC, defending Chapman, said the prosecution theory was the woman had “disclosed the presence of either Kieran Salkeld or Jake Duffy or both of them to somebody, and that’s come into Connor Chapman’s knowledge”.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident
Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village (Peter Byrne/PA)

Under cross-examination by Mr Rhind, Detective Constable Steve Duke agreed there was no evidence of a direct connection between the woman and Chapman.

The jury was told following the altercation the woman rang a man, who cannot be named, shortly after 8.15pm and the man then attempted to call Chapman twice.

The calls did not connect but the man did get through to Thomas Waring, who is charged with assisting an offender.

Chapman is alleged to have driven from his home in Woodchurch to the pub in a stolen Mercedes A Class at 8.44pm, eight minutes after the second attempt by the man to call him.

The court heard the woman left the pub before making the calls, then returned and left again, after more drinks were thrown at her.

CCTV footage showed her walk past the stolen Mercedes used by the gunman, which parked on Green Lane opposite the pub, at 9.05pm.

Mr Duke agreed she could not be seen acknowledging the person in the Mercedes, who the prosecution allege is Chapman.

The jury was told the prosecution expected to close its case on Tuesday.

Chapman denies the murder of Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also denies possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman to dispose of the car.

More from The Courier

Bell was jailed when he appeared at Glasgow High Court
Abusive thug poured fuel on pregnant woman in Dundee and threatened to set her…
Humza Yousaf blowing out his cheeks in a gesture of exasperation at the SNP special convention on independence in Dundee.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee speech was Humza Yousaf's first big test as leader - shame…
Hamish Rothnie, retired Glenrothes GP has died.
Hamish Rothnie: Former Glenrothes GP and Rotarian dies aged 87
Arbroath fans at Glastonbury
Arbroath trio delighted after Red Lichties flag becomes hit at Glastonbury
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith has been stood down with immediate effect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Devastated' Arbroath RNLI operations manager axed in row over new town lifeboat
Kinross Beer Garden has been a big hit since opening in July 2020. Image:
More than 1,800 sign petition to save Kinross Beer Garden after council's removal order
Craig Brown of Dundee FC at Dens park in 1962.
Craig Brown obituary: Scotland legend who said Dundee held special place in his heart
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
Sounds of war to echo around Crail Airfield cinasium once again
Barrie Cameron.
Jail for Perth creep who preyed on woman as she walked home alone
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found.
Man's body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street