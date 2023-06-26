Boys ‘set up group chat about girls’ at school whose pupil died in ‘suicide’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boys ‘set up group chat about girls’ at school whose pupil died in ‘suicide’

By Press Association
Boys set up a group chat about girls at a school attended by a 14-year-old who is believed to have killed herself, a pre-inquest review heard (PA)
Boys set up a group chat about girls at a school attended by a 14-year-old who is believed to have killed herself, a pre-inquest review heard (PA)

Boys set up a group chat about girls at a school attended by a 14-year-old who is believed to have killed herself, a pre-inquest review heard.

Mia Janin, a year 10 pupil at the Jewish Free School (JFS) in Kenton, north-west London, was found dead at her family home in Harrow on March 12 2021.

Her father, Mariano Janin, told a previous pre-inquest review hearing in March that she was “cyber bullied”.

Male pupils at JFS set up the social media group, which was about some of the female pupils, assistant coroner Tony Murphy, sitting at Barnet Coroner’s Court, said on Monday when discussing the inquest’s potential scope.

Rabbi Cohen, former deputy headteacher at the school, told the boys to close down the group after Mia’s death and Mr Murphy said it would have been helpful if the group chat had been “preserved” to see “what, if anything, it contained about Mia”.

Emails suggest bosses at JFS “only became aware of the group chat after Mia’s sad death”, Mr Murphy said.

An email was sent to the school on March 17 about the group chat, the hearing was told.

Lily Lewis, counsel for Mia’s brother Douglas Stewart, said a Snapchat group was “quite widely known of”.

She said Mr Stewart wishes to put questions to Rabbi Cohen about what he knew either before Mia’s death or in the immediate aftermath.

Rabbi Cohen said in a statement he thought “he’d done a good thing” but the family “would certainly disagree”, Sefton Kwasnik, counsel for Mia’s father, said.

Susan Jones, counsel for JFS, said the school has “always co-operated” in terms of information disclosure.

She said there could be multiple social media groups, adding: “There’s nothing that’s come to my attention that JFS were aware of any group chat prior to March 17.”

Gary Lesin-Davis, counsel for Rabbi Cohen, said: “All the evidence points to the fact that he or the school did not know of the presence of this social media group.”

He added: “How can the school or its employees act on something when it was not known?”

Mr Lesin-Davis said there are a number of social media sites included in the material for the inquest, including a group where “images and videos of girls” were shared.

Last month, the Metropolitan Police apologised after confirming they have lost a sim card from Mia’s main phone and a second mobile.

Mr Janin told the hearing he will “not accept the telephone was lost within the police department”.

Mr Murphy said that although the phone could not be found the data from it has been analysed.

Mr Murphy decided the group chat set up by some male pupils while Mia was at JFS is in the inquest’s scope.

Mr Murphy said the events involving Rabbi Cohen have the potential to be relevant in relation to preventing further deaths as it “would have been helpful if the content had been preserved to see if anything in the content is about Mia”.

He said Rabbi Cohen will not be called as a witness of fact but will be called as a witness in relation to preventing further deaths.

The inquest is set to take place over two days on a date yet to be confirmed in the New Year.

More from The Courier

Bell was jailed when he appeared at Glasgow High Court
Abusive thug poured fuel on pregnant woman in Dundee and threatened to set her…
Humza Yousaf blowing out his cheeks in a gesture of exasperation at the SNP special convention on independence in Dundee.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee speech was Humza Yousaf's first big test as leader - shame…
Hamish Rothnie, retired Glenrothes GP has died.
Hamish Rothnie: Former Glenrothes GP and Rotarian dies aged 87
Arbroath fans at Glastonbury
Arbroath trio delighted after Red Lichties flag becomes hit at Glastonbury
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith has been stood down with immediate effect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Devastated' Arbroath RNLI operations manager axed in row over new town lifeboat
Kinross Beer Garden has been a big hit since opening in July 2020. Image:
More than 1,800 sign petition to save Kinross Beer Garden after council's removal order
Craig Brown of Dundee FC at Dens park in 1962.
Craig Brown obituary: Scotland legend who said Dundee held special place in his heart
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
Sounds of war to echo around Crail Airfield cinasium once again
Barrie Cameron.
Jail for Perth creep who preyed on woman as she walked home alone
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found.
Man's body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street