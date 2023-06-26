Human remains confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Human remains confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell

By Press Association
A picture of Chloe Mitchell sits with floral tributes at King George’s Park in Harryville, Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)
A picture of Chloe Mitchell sits with floral tributes at King George’s Park in Harryville, Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police have confirmed that human remains found in Ballymena earlier this month were those of Chloe Mitchell.

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in the Co Antrim town.

A huge search operation took place following her disappearance.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on June 11.

Chloe Mitchell missing
Human remains have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell (Family handout/PA) 

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast earlier this month.

Two men have appeared in court on charges connected to the death of Ms Mitchell.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murder while Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, is charged with assisting an offender.

More from The Courier

Bell was jailed when he appeared at Glasgow High Court
Abusive thug poured fuel on pregnant woman in Dundee and threatened to set her…
Humza Yousaf blowing out his cheeks in a gesture of exasperation at the SNP special convention on independence in Dundee.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee speech was Humza Yousaf's first big test as leader - shame…
Hamish Rothnie, retired Glenrothes GP has died.
Hamish Rothnie: Former Glenrothes GP and Rotarian dies aged 87
Arbroath fans at Glastonbury
Arbroath trio delighted after Red Lichties flag becomes hit at Glastonbury
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith has been stood down with immediate effect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Devastated' Arbroath RNLI operations manager axed in row over new town lifeboat
Kinross Beer Garden has been a big hit since opening in July 2020. Image:
More than 1,800 sign petition to save Kinross Beer Garden after council's removal order
Craig Brown of Dundee FC at Dens park in 1962.
Craig Brown obituary: Scotland legend who said Dundee held special place in his heart
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
Sounds of war to echo around Crail Airfield cinasium once again
Barrie Cameron.
Jail for Perth creep who preyed on woman as she walked home alone
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found.
Man's body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street