Teenager who killed newborn son jailed for minimum of 12 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager who killed newborn son jailed for minimum of 12 years

By Press Association
Paris Mayo, arriving at Worcester Crown Court in May, has been jailed for at least 12 years (Jacob King/PA)
Paris Mayo, arriving at Worcester Crown Court in May, has been jailed for at least 12 years (Jacob King/PA)

A teenager who killed her newborn son after giving birth alone has been jailed for a minimum of 12 years.

Paris Mayo, 19, was found guilty of murdering Stanley Mayo, who was just hours old, at Worcester Crown Court on Friday and was jailed at the same court on Monday.

A trial had heard Mayo was 15 when she gave birth to Stanley unaided in a living room at her parents’ home in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on March 23 2019.

She assaulted Stanley, leaving him with a fractured skull, and stuffed five cotton wool balls into his mouth and pinched his nose before putting his body in a bin bag, leaving it on the front doorstep and going to bed.

Paris Mayo court case
Paris Mayo, 19, who has been jailed at Worcester Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

The teenager had denied knowing she was pregnant and killing her son, saying he was already dead when she gave birth to him.

Mayo, of Ruardean in Gloucestershire, cried in the dock on Friday as jurors returned a majority guilty verdict after eight hours and 38 minutes of deliberation.

On Monday, Mayo, who was remanded in custody over the weekend, appeared in the dock again wearing the same black T-shirt and black-and-white patterned skirt she wore to court on Friday, to be sentenced by judge Mr Justice Garnham.

Her defence lawyer, Bernard Richmond KC, said Mayo was a “pathetic and vulnerable individual” who was “immature” and had not been supported by people around her.

Before the judge passed his sentence, Mr Richmond said: “When faced with a decision she had to make, she did not face up to it. By the time she had to, the decision she made was woefully, woefully wrong.

“This was a 15-year-old girl who was vulnerable and used by people around her and wasn’t supported.”

He added that Mayo’s mother had not been able to face seeing her daughter in the dock, and explained that when he was alive, her father Patrick could be “emotionally cruel”.

Mr Mayo, who had a number of health ailments and was receiving at home dialysis upstairs in the house when his daughter gave birth, died 10 days after Stanley was born.

Mr Richmond added: “Paris’s dad died the day before her first interview. It has been said she killed him too, and that adds to the burden upon her.

“This will, in every sense of the word, be a life sentence. It will be a lonely, isolating and frightening time for her.”

For the prosecution, Jonas Hankin KC argued that the killing of baby Stanley was premeditated. He said: “Paris Mayo clearly intended to prevent the discovery of the pregnancy or the existence of the baby.

“A decision was made to eschew help from her mother, father, or the emergency services and kill her baby.”

Jailing her for a minimum of 12 years, Mr Justice Garnham said it was a “sad and terrible” case.

He said: “You did nothing to prepare yourself for giving birth. You were frightened and traumatised by this event.

“I have no doubt it was painful and overwhelming for you. It seems you did not cry out, so anxious were you not to disturb your parents upstairs.

“As soon as Stanley was born, you decided he could not live and you assaulted him about the head.

“How you did this is not clear, but I suspect you crushed his head, probably beneath your foot. It certainly caused him serious damage, but that assault did not kill Stanley.

“He remained alive. You decided you had to finish Stanley off by stuffing cotton wool balls into his throat.

“As difficult as your circumstances may have been, killing your baby son was a truly dreadful thing to do.”

Mayo, who cried as she was led back to the cells, will serve at least 12 years before she can be considered for parole.

More from The Courier

Person draped in red material performing for a crowd of people beside RRS Discovery and the V&A Dundee museum at Dundee waterfront as part of the Art Night event.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee IS a city of culture - who needs a title anyway?
Paris Mayo, arriving at Worcester Crown Court in May, has been jailed for at least 12 years (Jacob King/PA)
Monday court round-up — Hit own mother and 'hardest c**t' jailed again
The Armed Forces Day parade in Dundee in 2019
Veterans' anger over council 'snub' as SNP independence conference held in Dundee
Dundee United starlet Craig Moore has signed a new deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United announce new contracts for 4 young stars
Salon Fierce owners Ashley Duvenhage and Nicola Rooney, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'We never expected this' say friends behind growing Dundee salon
The Highland Safaris team. Image: Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels
Perthshire's Highland Safaris introduces new activities after acquisition
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin sending clear message with early transfer business
The incident happened at the junction of Craigie Avenue and Kinnordy Terrace.
Police probe after stones thrown at cars and a member of the public in…
Firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts.
Fife firefighters to hold day of action against cuts to appliances
Bell was jailed when he appeared at Glasgow High Court
Abusive thug poured fuel on pregnant woman in Dundee and threatened to set her…