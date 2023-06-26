Nicola Bulley drowned after entering cold river water, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nicola Bulley drowned after entering cold river water, inquest told

By Press Association
Nicola Bulley (Family handout)
Nicola Bulley (Family handout)

Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley drowned after entering cold river water – and there is no evidence anyone else was involved in her death, her inquest has heard.

Two witnesses said they heard a scream coming from the area of the River Wyre where the 45-year-old was last seen on the day she disappeared, Preston Coroner’s Court heard.

Drowning experts told the hearing entering into cold water can cause a victim to gasp and inhale water and drown within seconds.

POLICE Bulley
(PA Graphics)

Professor Michael Tipton, a world expert in drowning, said there would have been a “fairly rapid incapacitation” after Ms Bulley went into the river on the morning of January 27, which could have been as cold as 3C.

It may have been just seconds before she began to lose consciousness, the hearing was told.

Prof Tipton said he agreed with Home Office pathologist Alison Armour, who conducted a post-mortem examination and concluded Ms Bulley drowned.

He said Ms Armour’s finding of water in the stomach and lungs is consistent with a “gasp response” under water, with liquid entering the body’s organs.

Ms Bulley vanished after dropping off her daughters, six and nine, at school, and taking her usual dog walk along the river in St Michael’s, Lancashire, on January 27.

Her mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water. Her body was found in the river about a mile from the bench on February 19.

Prof Tipton told the inquest: “In my opinion, given the nature of the likely entry into the water, I would suspect Nikki had a gasp response under the water, initiating the drowning process.

“On the balance of probability there was a fairly rapid incapacitation due to the cold shock.”

It could have been an estimated “20 to 30 seconds” before Ms Bulley lost consciousness, the inquest was told.

Two breaths of water would have been a “lethal dose” for someone of Ms Bulley’s size, Prof Tipton said.

Cold water expert Dr Patrick Morgan said: “On the occasion that the individual has taken that initial gasp on the surface of the water and then gone below, the duration would be 10 seconds that you could hold your breath and very likely one or two seconds at best.”

Nicola Bulley death
Flowers, and ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael’s (Dave Nelson/PA)

Pc Matthew Thackray, a police underwater diver, said the area where Ms Bulley is believed to have gone into the water has a steep slope.

He added: “The river was 4C, so almost freezing, and if she fell in, the muscles would probably seize, making it difficult to swim properly.”

Nurse Helen O’Neill said: “I heard a scream, it’s not an alarming noise, it was just over in a couple of seconds.

“There were no other sounds for me to be concerned about.”

Veronica Claesen said: “I was just about to get into the car and I heard a scream. A very short scream and my immediate thought was, ‘Somebody is having a bit of fun at the back of the graveyard’.”

Police analysis of Ms Bulley’s iPhone and Fitbit watch showed the phone’s last human generated interaction was at 9.18am and the watch stopped recording steps beyond 9.30am.

This suggested she entered the water between those two times, the hearing was told.

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser originally from near Chelmsford and living inInskip, was immediately deemed a “high risk” missing person when she disappeared.

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell will give evidence on Tuesday at Preston’s County Hall.

