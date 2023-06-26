Megalodon body temperature ‘was about 7C warmer than surrounding water’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Megalodon body temperature ‘was about 7C warmer than surrounding water’

By Press Association
Megalodons are believed to have grown to lengths of 50 feet (Alex Boersma/PNAS/PA)
Megalodons are believed to have grown to lengths of 50 feet (Alex Boersma/PNAS/PA)

The megalodon could maintain a body temperature that was about 7C warmer than the surrounding water, new research suggests.

Based on analysis of tooth enamel from the ancient shark, the findings might help explain why it went extinct 3.6 million years ago.

The temperature difference is greater than those determined for other sharks that lived alongside the megalodon, and is large enough to categorise megalodons as warm-blooded, experts say.

According to the study, the amount of energy the megalodon used to stay warm contributed to its extinction.

Lead researcher Robert Eagle, a UCLA assistant professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, said: “Studying the driving factors behind the extinction of a highly successful predatory shark like megalodon can provide insight into the vulnerability of large marine predators in modern ocean ecosystems experiencing the effects of ongoing climate change.”

Megalodons, which are thought to have reached lengths up to 50 feet, belonged to a group of sharks called mackerel sharks.

Today members of that group include the great white and thresher shark.

While most fish are cold-blooded, with body temperatures that are the same as the surrounding water, mackerel sharks keep the temperature of all or parts of their bodies somewhat warmer than the water around them.

The heat generated by their muscles is stored by sharks, making them different from fully warm-blooded or endothermic animals like mammals.

In mammals, a region of the brain called the hypothalamus regulates body temperature.

In the new study, the scientists looked for answers in the megalodon’s most abundant fossil remains: its teeth.

Megalodon research
A megalodon tooth (right) dwarfs one from a white shark (Harry Maisch/Florida Gulf Coast University/PA)

A main component of teeth is a mineral called apatite, which contains atoms of carbon and oxygen.

The composition of fossil teeth can reveal insights about where an animal lived and the types of food it ate, and — for marine vertebrates — information like the chemistry of the seawater where it lived and its body temperature.

Randy Flores, a UCLA doctoral student and fellow of the Centre for Diverse Leadership in Science, who worked on the study, said: “Because teeth form in the tissue of an animal when it’s alive, we can measure the isotopic composition of fossil teeth in order to estimate the temperature at which they formed and that tells us the approximate body temperature of the animal in life.”

The megalodon’s warmer body allowed it to move faster, tolerate colder water and spread out around the world.

However, this ability may also have been its downfall.

Mr Flores said: “Maintaining an energy level that would allow for megalodon’s elevated body temperature would require a voracious appetite that may not have been sustainable in a time of changing marine ecosystem balances when it may have even had to compete against newcomers such as the great white shark.”

The findings are published in the Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences journal.

