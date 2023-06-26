Vladimir Putin thanks Russia for ‘unity’ after aborted rebellion By Press Association June 26 2023, 8.43pm Share Vladimir Putin thanks Russia for ‘unity’ after aborted rebellion Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4510447/vladimir-putin-thanks-russia-for-unity-after-aborted-rebellion/ Copy Link Vladimir Putin (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP) Vladimir Putin has thanked Russia for its “unity” after an armed rebellion staged by a mercenary chief over the weekend was aborted less than 24 hours after it began. The president also thanked most of the Wagner Group mercenaries for not letting the situation deteriorate into “bloodshed”. He reiterated that all necessary measures have been taken to protect the country and the people from the rebellion.