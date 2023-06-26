‘Cowardly attack’ of Ukrainian actor outside Dublin theatre condemned

Ireland’s national theatre and culture minister have condemned an attack on a Ukrainian actor in Dublin at the weekend.

Actor Oleksandr Hrekov had travelled to Dublin to perform in a Kyiv theatre company’s production of Brian Friel’s Translations.

After the final performance on Saturday, he was attacked near the Abbey in what has been called an “unprovoked, random act of mindless violence”.

A spokeswoman for the Abbey Theatre said that he required stitches and hospital treatment, but is “recovering well”.

I condemn the cowardly attack on Oleksandr Hrekov The production of #TranslationsUkraine @AbbeyTheatre was an expression of the solidarity of the Irish people with the people of Ukraine I hope Oleksandr makes a full recovery and returns to his craft as soon as possible https://t.co/ZH2DYF9DNY — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) June 26, 2023

Culture minister Catherine Martin has condemned the “cowardly attack”, along with other Irish politicians.

She said that the production of Translations was “an expression of the solidarity of the Irish people with the people of Ukraine”.

“I hope Oleksandr makes a full recovery and returns to his craft as soon as possible,” she said on Twitter.

It has saddened us all greatly that an artist invited to Ireland by us, particularly an artist coming from a war zone for a brief moment of respite, should have experienced this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VDa1AGV5H9 — Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) June 26, 2023

A spokeswoman for the Abbey said: “We were honoured to welcome and work with our Ukrainian colleagues from the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre over the last ten days, showing their production of Brian Friel’s Translations to sold out houses at the Abbey Theatre.

“They are a group of incredible and resilient artists – using their art as an act of resistance to speak to their lived experience in a powerful and deeply moving way.

“A 27-strong theatre company travelled from Kyiv to perform the canonical Irish text, which illuminates the determination of a people to persist and ensure their culture endures in the most difficult of circumstances.

“Unfortunately, one of the cast was attacked near the Abbey on Saturday evening, after the final performance.

“This was an unprovoked, random act of mindless violence, that left the cast member needing stitches and treatment in hospital.

“Both the Abbey Theatre and the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre condemn this behaviour and stand together against bullying and violence of this nature.

“The cast member is recovering well and began the journey home to Kyiv with the rest of the company yesterday.”

The spokeswoman added: “This incident will not overshadow the joyful and important collaboration between our two theatre companies.

“This is only the beginning of the Abbey Theatre’s artistic relationship with our friends at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre.”