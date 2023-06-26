US to announce £393m in weapons and military aid for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

US to announce £393m in weapons and military aid for Ukraine

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

The Pentagon is to announce it is sending up to 500 million dollars (£393 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armoured vehicles and missiles for air defence systems, US officials said.

The aid is aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s counter-offensive, which has been moving slowly in its early stages.

It was not clear on Monday if Ukrainian forces will be able to take advantage of the disarray in the Russian ranks after a short-lived rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner mercenary group he has controlled.

An announcement on the aid package is expected on Tuesday.

A Stryker armoured vehicle
A Stryker armoured vehicle (Alamy/PA)

It would be the 41st time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that the US has provided weapons and equipment through presidential drawdown authority. The programme allows the Pentagon to quickly take items from its own stocks and deliver them to Ukraine.

Because the aid packages are generally planned in advance and recently included many of the same critical weapons for the battlefront, the contents are not likely to have been chosen based on the weekend rebellion.

But the missiles and heavy vehicles can be used as Ukraine tries to capitalise on what has been a growing feud between the Wagner Group leader and Russia’s military leaders, with simmering questions about how many of Mr Prigozhin’s forces may leave the fight.

The mercenaries left Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and moved hundreds of miles towards Moscow before turning around after less than 24 hours on Saturday.

According to the officials, the US will send 30 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 25 Stryker armoured vehicles to Ukraine, along with missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Patriot air defence systems.

The package will include Javelin and high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles, demolition munitions, obstacle-clearing equipment and a wide range of artillery rounds and other ammunition.

According to the Pentagon, the US has delivered more than 15 billion dollars (£11 billion) in weapons and equipment from its stocks to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, and has committed an additional 6.2 billion dollars (£4.8 billion) in supplies that have not yet been identified.

The extra is the result of an accounting error, because the military services overestimated the value of the weapons they pulled off the shelves and sent to Ukraine over the past year.

