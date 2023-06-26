Flight compensation overhaul dropped from first consumer reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Flight compensation overhaul dropped from first consumer reforms

By Press Association
Plans to entitle more passengers to flight delay compensation have been dropped from initial reforms aimed at protecting consumers, the Department for Transport has announced (Alamy/PA)
Plans to entitle more passengers to flight delay compensation have been dropped from initial reforms aimed at protecting consumers, the Department for Transport has announced (Alamy/PA)

Plans to entitle more passengers to flight delay compensation have been dropped from initial reforms aimed at protecting consumers, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Last year, the Government consulted on making travellers eligible to claim payouts for domestic flights that arrive at their destination an hour late.

But it said on Tuesday “further work” is needed before the rules are changed.

The UK uses the European Union’s EU261 rule, which means passengers on flights shorter than 1,500km (932 miles) can claim £220 for delays of more than three hours – but nothing for shorter hold-ups.

The DfT proposed replacing this system with a model similar to the one used by rail and ferry operators, which links compensation amounts to the cost of travel.

This would have seen passengers able to claim 25% of the ticket price for delays of one to two hours, rising to 50% for delays of two to three hours and 100% for longer hold ups.

The DfT is going ahead with a proposal to make it mandatory for airlines using UK airports to sign up to an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) scheme, which could help more people get the refunds and compensation they are entitled to.

ADR programmes have helped thousands of passengers escalate complaints without going to court, but membership by carriers is voluntary.

Under the new plans set out in the Government’s response to its aviation consumer policy reform consultation, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be given the power to fine airlines for breaches of consumer laws.

Another measure involves making airlines pay full compensation for damage caused to wheelchairs on domestic flights and offering new training to ground handlers to reduce the number of incidents.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “I recognise the work airlines do around the clock in order to provide a good service to customers, and today’s proposals set out how we can go even further for travellers.

“I’ve heard really concerning examples of passengers’ wheelchairs getting damaged and being left without full and fair compensation. It’s important that everyone can travel with confidence.

“A thriving aviation sector is good for passengers, good for the industry and will grow the economy.”

CAA joint interim chief executive Paul Smith said: “We have long called for a stronger enforcement toolkit to bring us in line with other regulators.

“The plans announced today achieve this and will help ensure that the Civil Aviation Authority is better equipped to hold industry to account in meeting their obligations to passengers.”

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is unclear whether the Perth club will try to bring Celtic full-back Adam Montgomery back to Perth.
Adam Montgomery: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean opens up on likelihood of 'fantastic' Celtic…
The winner of Scotland's Home of the Year has been revealed. Image: BBC.
Scotland's Home of the Year 2023 winner revealed - with Perthshire and St Cyrus…
The ariel atom stopped by police at the traffic lights on the A90 in Dundee. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Is it a bus, is it a plane - no it's an Ariel Atom…
Blurred shot of an Xplore Dundee bus moving through the city centre
Xplore Dundee announce strikes suspended after 'constructive discussions'
Person draped in red material performing for a crowd of people beside RRS Discovery and the V&A Dundee museum at Dundee waterfront as part of the Art Night event.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee IS a city of culture - who needs a title anyway?
Plans to entitle more passengers to flight delay compensation have been dropped from initial reforms aimed at protecting consumers, the Department for Transport has announced (Alamy/PA)
Monday court round-up — Hit own mother and 'hardest c**t' jailed again
The Armed Forces Day parade in Dundee in 2019
Veterans' anger over council 'snub' as SNP independence conference held in Dundee
Dundee United starlet Craig Moore has signed a new deal.
Dundee United announce new contracts for 4 young stars
Salon Fierce owners Ashley Duvenhage and Nicola Rooney, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'We never expected this', say friends behind growing Dundee salon
The Highland Safaris team. Image: Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels
Perthshire's Highland Safaris introduces new activities after acquisition