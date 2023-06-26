New rare palm species found to flower underground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New rare palm species found to flower underground

By Press Association
Scientists have named the species Pinanga subterranea (Randi Agusti/RBG Kew)
Researchers have discovered a rare palm species found to flower underground.

Discovered by researchers at the Royal Botanic Gardens (RBG), Kew and partners, scientists have named the new-to-science species Pinanga subterranea, with its name coming from the Latin word for underground.

The plant is well-known to locals native to the tropical island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, who like to snack on its bright-red, sweet and juicy fruit.

However, until now, the plant has remained unnoticed by scientists who, to date, have described around 300 different species of palm on the island.

Dr William Baker, senior research leader at Tree of Life at RBG Kew, said: “I have been studying palms for 30 years and am amazed at how they continue to surprise us.

“This unexpected find poses many more questions than it answers. What is pollinating the palm? How does the pollinator find the flowers underground?

“How did this phenomenon evolve and what on Earth will palms surprise us with next?”

Pinanga subterranea joins more than 2,500 species of palm known to science, up to half of which may be threatened with extinction.

The palm can be found scattered across the primary rainforests of western Borneo, crossing state lines from Sarawak in Malaysia to Kalimantan in Indonesia.

Prior to its scientific description, the plant was known in at least three Bornean languages under the names of: Pinang Tanah, Pinang Pipit, Muring Pelandok, and Tudong Pelandok.

Despite being well-known to Borneo’s indigenous people, P. subterranea has been entirely overlooked by the scientific community – highlighting the need to collaborate more closely with indigenous communities.

The researchers were first alerted to the plant’s presence by study co-author Dr Paul Chai, a Malaysian botanist and namesake of the palm species Pinanga chaiana.

He first encountered the palm in 1997 while he was brushing aside the thick leaf litter surrounding a young palm to take a better picture of it.

He noticed the fruit that had been revealed. There were several plants but only one with fruits.

In 2018, Kew scientists Benedikt Kuhnhauser, Peter Petoe and William Baker revisited Lanjak Entimau Wildlife Sanctuary and collected several specimens of the palm for scientific research.

Dr Kuhnhauser, future leader fellow at RBG Kew, said: “Without the tip-off from our Malaysian colleague Dr Paul Chai, we probably would have mistaken this exciting new species for an unremarkable palm seedling and would have walked right past it.

“Instead, we have scientifically described an incredibly rare case of geoflory, that is underground flowering, and the very first known example of its kind in the entire palm family. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.”

Most lowering plants have evolved to develop their flowers and fruit above ground, which helps to facilitate pollination and the dispersal of seeds.

However, there is a small subset of plants that has evolved to flower and fruit underground – observed in 171 species across 89 genera and 33 plant families.

The study is published in the journal PALMS – the Journal of the International Palm Society.

