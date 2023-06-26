Nearly 1.5m 18 and under referred for mental health support in 2022 – charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly 1.5m 18 and under referred for mental health support in 2022 – charity

By Press Association
The number of young people referred for mental health care in 2022 was up 76% on 2019, according to charity YoungMinds (Alamy/PA)
Almost 1.5 million people aged 18 and under were referred for mental health support in 2022, according to a youth mental health charity.

According to YoungMinds’ analysis of data from NHS Digital, there were 1,425,193 referrals last year, a rise of 76% since 2019.

The charity also said it is the second consecutive year that referrals have topped one million.

Laura Bunt, chief executive of YoungMinds, said: “Every day without action is another day thousands of young people are without the mental health support they need. Behind every number is a young person facing impossible challenges.”

In April 2022, the Government made a call for evidence for a new 10-year mental health plan.

As part of the call, 13,887 people under the age of 25 completed a YoungMinds survey and the answers were shared anonymously with the Government.

Ms Blunt said those who responded made it “loud and clear what change was needed”.

However, the plan was shelved in favour of the Major Conditions Strategy, which grouped mental illness together with the likes of cancer and chronic respiratory diseases.

The call for evidence for the new strategy ends on Tuesday. In response, YoungMinds and a group of young people will take two vans to Westminster displaying messages from some of the people who responded to the initial call over the 10-year mental health plan.

Ms Blunt added: “Twelve months on, as the situation worsens, we are still waiting. The Government had an opportunity to hear from young people and take action that could transform the system, but all we’ve seen is delay.

“The Government must listen to young people and commit to action that drives down numbers of young people needing support, prioritises early intervention, and properly funds mental health services.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Nottinghamshire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the long-awaited NHS Workforce Plan will be published this week (Jacob King/PA)

Tom Madders, director of communications and campaigns at YoungMinds, said: “This explosion in referral numbers has led to wait times being as long as two years in parts of the country.

“One of the biggest barriers for getting wait times down is the lack of staff and young people are paying the price for a total absence of workforce planning over the past few years.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the NHS Workforce Plan, a 15-year blueprint outlining how the NHS will retain and recruit staff, will be published this week.

Mr Madders added: “Any new plan for the NHS workforce needs to include significant measures to increase the numbers of mental health specialists we have working in children and young people’s mental health services.”

