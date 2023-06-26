What the papers say – June 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – June 27

By Press Association
The continuing turmoil in Russia and two tragic deaths dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Several titles lead on the response to the weekend rebellion in Russia with the response of President Vladmir Putin and mercenary commander Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Guardian leads on Mr Putin saying the West wanted the country to “choke in bloody civil strife”, a topic echoed in The Times which says the Russian leader thanked “patriots” for stopping their march on Moscow.

The i also focuses on what it calls Mr Putin’s “fiery late-night speech” and says he has vowed to see those responsible punished.

Other titles concentrate on Mr Prigozhin, the Wagner boss saying he could have taken Ukraine in one day in The Daily Telegraph.

The Financial Times also focuses on Mr Prigozhin as he denies his “masterclass” march on the Russian capital was a bid to oust Mr Putin.

The Daily Star has some simple advice for Mr Prigozhin to stay away from open windows.

The other main stories of the day concern the deaths of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence and Nicola Bulley.

The Daily Mail reports on Neville Lawrence’s anger at the naming of a sixth suspect in his son’s killing 30 years ago.

And the Daily Mirror says the new suspect – Matthew White, who died in 2021 – threatened a shopworker with meeting the same fate.

The Sun says “tragic mum” Nicola Bulley died within seconds of falling into a river in January as an inquest into her death got underway.

The Metro focuses on the same story, which sparked a three-week hunt for the missing woman, declaring her death was not murder.

The future shape of banking is on the front of the Daily Express which leads on a senior Nationwide executive calling on bosses and retailers to commit to keeping high streets alive.

The Independent looks at immigration with the Home Office admitting deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda will not stop small boats heading to the UK.

