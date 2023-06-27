Charities back Prince of Wales over project to end homelessness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charities back Prince of Wales over project to end homelessness

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

Leading homeless charities, who are backing the Prince of Wales’ ambitious Homewards project to end homelessness, have written an open letter calling for a “whole of society response”.

The group – including the chief executives of Centrepoint, Crisis and Big Issue founder Lord Bird – praise William’s initiative which aims to eradicate homelessness in six locations and say there has been positive action, but there is “so much more to do”.

William has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past as he tries to emulate Finland, where the problem has been virtually eradicated, with his initiative.

The Prince of Wales Homewards initiative
The Prince of Wales speaks during a visit to Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth (Chris Jackson/PA)

The five-year project will initially focus on six locations where businesses, local authorities and organisations will be encouraged to join forces and develop “bespoke” action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding.

The charities say in their letter: “As homelessness organisations, we know that to prevent homelessness, we need more and better collaboration and input from across the whole of society. This is a societal issue, and it requires a whole of society response.

“We have seen first-hand what can be done when we put our minds to it. There is so much innovation and progress already being made in parts of the UK. And international examples such as Finland inspire us too. There is so much to build on, but so much more to do.”

On Monday William announced the first three locations – Newport, South Wales, three neighbouring Dorset towns, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch, and the south London Borough of Lambeth – where his ambitious initiative will bring together organisations to tackle homelessness.

The prince also visited the three areas, and warned: “It’s the young I’m particularly worried about the sofa surfing and the hidden homeless there’s a lot we don’t see and we have to try and get those who are lost.”

Three further Homewards locations across the UK will be revealed and visited on Tuesday by the future king, who is spearheading the five-year initiative widely seen as a significant part of his life’s work.

The charities said in their open letter: “The challenge is significant and should not be underestimated. But as a sector, we are excited to see how the six Homewards locations will use the space, tools and relationships provided by this programme to unlock solutions that prevent and end homelessness.

“Over the next five years, our hope is that these learnings will be adopted in many other parts of the UK, transforming the homelessness situation here – and beyond.”

