US cautious on Russian rebellion to avoid creating an opening for Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

US cautious on Russian rebellion to avoid creating an opening for Putin

By Press Association
President Joe Biden told reporters the US and Nato was not involved in the short-lived Wagner military coup (Andrew Harnik, AP)
President Joe Biden told reporters the US and Nato was not involved in the short-lived Wagner military coup (Andrew Harnik, AP)

President Joe Biden has insisted neither the United States nor Nato played any role in the turmoil in Russia.

A powerful mercenary group engaging in a short-lived clash with Russia’s military at the moment Ukraine is trying to gain momentum would seem like something for the US to embrace, but the public response by Washington has been decidedly cautious.

Officials have insisted this was an internal matter for Russia and declined to comment on whether it could affect the war in Ukraine as they look to avoid creating an opening for Russian President Vladimir Putin to seize on the rhetoric of American officials and rally Russians by blaming his Western adversaries.

APTOPIX Russia Putin
In this photo taken from video, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address to the nation in Moscow  (Russian Presidential Press Service/AP)

Mr Biden said he held a video call with allies over the weekend and they are all in sync in working to ensure they give Mr Putin “no excuse to blame this on the West” or Nato.

“We made clear that we were not involved. We had nothing to do with it,” he said. “This was part of a struggle within the Russian system.”

Mr Biden and administration officials declined to give an immediate assessment of what the 22-hour uprising by the Wagner Group might mean for Russia’s war in Ukraine, for mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin or for Russia itself.

“We’re going to keep assessing the fallout of this weekend’s events and the implications from Russia and Ukraine,” Mr Biden said. “But it’s still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where this is going.”

In his first public comments since the rebellion, Mr Putin said “Russia’s enemies” had hoped the mutiny would succeed in dividing and weakening Russia, “but they miscalculated.”

He identified the enemies as “the neo-Nazis in Kyiv, their Western patrons and other national traitors.”

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia was investigating whether Western intelligence services were involved in Prigozhin’s rebellion.

Russia Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia (AP)

Over the course of a tumultuous weekend in Russia, US diplomats were in contact with their counterparts in Moscow to underscore that the American government regarded the matter as a domestic affair for Russia, with the US only a bystander, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, said that Mr Putin in the past has alleged clandestine US involvement in events — including democratic uprisings in former Soviet countries, and campaigns by democracy activists inside and outside Russia — as a way to diminish public support among Russians for those challenges to the Russian system.

The US and Nato “don’t want to be blamed for the appearance of trying to destabilize Putin,” Mr McFaul said.

Mr Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend, telling him: “No matter what happened in Russia, let me say again, no matter what happened in Russia, we in the United States would continue to support Ukraine’s defence and sovereignty and its territorial integrity.”

More from The Courier

Max Kucheriavyi wants to be a St Johnstone first team regular.
St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi excited to be back at McDiarmid and ready…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 1 Eastern Primary. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee – PART ONE
Caitlin McLeod works with Species on the Edge to protect the Small Blue butterfly in Angus. Image: Alan Richardson
How can you help the Small Blue butterfly in Carnoustie and beyond?
Autistic Fife teenager Alannah Quin, who refused to return to secondary school due to fear of bullies, and her mum Liza.
'She was literally terrified to go to school': Autistic Fife teenager Alannah missed her…
Schoolgirl looking frightened with bullies whispering behind her.
'Kids are paralysed with fear': Fife counsellor says bullying and violence can make children…
Michael McColl leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee creep snared by paedophile hunters told ‘schoolgirl’ that ‘age isn’t an issue’
Alex Smith has half a century of experience working the North Sea off Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dismissal letter that ended 22 years of RNLI volunteering by Arbroath operations manager
Two men and a woman sitting around a table in Samo'r Cafe holding coffee cups
How Dundee's Samo'r Cafe trio are transforming sports centre food in Menzieshill
Dean Williamson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone teen who cracked schoolboy's skull with golf club spared detention
Castle Green play park in 1977, which remains at the heart of Broughty Ferry life. Image: DC Thomson.
Castle Green play park has put the fun in Broughty Ferry for decades