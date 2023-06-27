Cambridge University student becomes juggling world record holder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Cambridge University student becomes juggling world record holder

By Press Association
Cambridge University student James Cozens has equalled a Guinness World Record for 'the most objects juggled while riding a unicycle', achieving a total of seven balls for a period of 16.77 seconds (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cambridge University student James Cozens has equalled a Guinness World Record for ‘the most objects juggled while riding a unicycle’, achieving a total of seven balls for a period of 16.77 seconds (Joe Giddens/PA)

A unicycling Cambridge University student has become a juggling world record holder, having honed his skills with performance analysis software that he developed himself.

Engineering PhD student James Cozens achieved a Guinness World Record for “most objects juggled while riding a unicycle” – juggling seven balls for 16.77 seconds at Cambridge’s Selwyn College on May 7.

Participants must juggle for a minimum of 10 seconds for a successful attempt.

James Cozens achieved a Guinness World Record for ‘the most objects juggled while riding a unicycle’, achieving a total of seven balls for a period of 16.77 seconds (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 23-year-old said that drawing on his academic background helped him to improve his juggling technique by developing his own performance analysis software to help jugglers.

His software shows tracking, visualisation and simulation of “siteswap” routines – with siteswaps being sequences of numbers representing the relative duration of throws in a juggling pattern.

“I think the technical approach has really helped because having this academic background means I can develop the software and see where my technique needs to improve, increase my efficiency, and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Mr Cozens, of Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire.

His undergraduate degree was in information and computer engineering, and he said that “a lot of the algorithms and techniques learnt in that were used directly in the software”.

“My PhD is in statistical signal processing, machine learning, so basically artificial intelligence,” he said.

“One side is in generative music, the other is multi-object tracking, which you can imagine is very useful for this kind of juggling software.”

He said the software helped him reach the standard needed to achieve the record.

“The whole purpose of the software is to provide a juggling analysis,” said Mr Cozens.

Cambridge University PhD student James Cozens honed his skills with performance analysis software that he developed himself (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It provides information like technical analysis, offers technical advice and visualisation of the routines you’re performing.

“So for me anyway it helped a lot trying to understand my efficiency as a juggler.”

He took up juggling during his first-year exams “just as a stress relief and also as a great break from the academic grind”.

“Then Covid happened, there was a bit more free time and a lot of time to learn new tricks and so on, just a lot of fun,” he said.

“I just carried on juggling, juggling, juggling.

“It was just a lot of fun, I had new ambitions, the record was there, it seemed like a fun thing to try.”

The record was achieved at his college, Selwyn, with two timekeepers, two independent witnesses and the feat verified via the Guinness World Records website.

“It took many attempts to get to it,” said Mr Cozens.

“It’s a very unstable system – you have going on juggling at the same time, but the more you practise it the more it slowly builds up and up.

“I spend an hour or so practising a day just as a break from the academic grind. I think it’s a really fun way to get away from pure academics.

“It takes your mind off everything, it’s a fun thing to do.”

James Cozens said he recommends juggling as a fun activity but also as stress relief (Joe Giddens/PA)

He said he practises around Selwyn College, occasionally around the front of King’s College and at Jesus Green, which he described as a “nice picturesque area”.

“I would recommend juggling as a fantastic fun activity to try; it’s also great cardio and stress relief,” he said.

Mr Cozens’ software, originally a hobby project, has been integrated into his PhD work and was first tested at the 2022 European Juggling Convention.

He hopes the software will help other jugglers to improve their technical efficiency, and to help adjudicators evaluate performances during competitions.

“This is increasingly important, given that those in the juggling industry are hopeful that the sport can make its Olympic debut in the next couple of decades,” said Mr Cozens.

He said that “limited software” had existed for juggling tracking “due to the complexity and variability of conditions”.

