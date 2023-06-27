Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis look to woo New Hampshire voters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis look to woo New Hampshire voters

By Press Association
Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former president Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)
Former president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis will hold duelling campaign events on Tuesday in New Hampshire after some squabbling over the close timing of the appearances.

Mr DeSantis, who released an immigration and border security policy proposal on Monday, was set to appear at a town hall event in Hollis, while Mr Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, was scheduled to speak at a lunch in Concord hosted by a Republican women’s club and attend the opening of his campaign’s state office in Manchester.

The New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women, which is hosting Mr Trump, issued a statement last week saying it was disappointed with the DeSantis campaign for scheduling a town hall around the same time as its own event, 40 miles away and a couple of hours before.

The group branded it “an attempt to steal focus from” the organisation’s sold-out Lilac Luncheon fundraiser and said that other presidential candidates had scheduled around the event.

It also said it had asked Mr DeSantis to reschedule, to apparently no avail.

Two members of the women’s group, however, posted on Twitter that they disagreed with the statement.

One, former state politician Melissa Blasek, said she was resigning her membership in the group over what she called “a cheap campaign stunt” that appeared to be motivated by the Trump campaign, which sent out its own press release sharing the statement.

When asked to comment on the statement, the DeSantis campaign did not address the issue but said the governor is working to ensure his message “reaches every last primary voter in New Hampshire, and we have a top-notch organisation in the state to help him do that”.

“We are confident that the governor’s message will resonate with voters in New Hampshire as he continues to visit the Granite State and detail his solutions to Joe Biden’s failures,” the campaign’s press press secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement.

Since launching his campaign last month, Mr DeSantis has largely sought to project himself as more conservative than the former president in an attempt to dethrone him as the party’s dominant figure.

The governor has asserted he would appoint more conservative Supreme Court justices than the three Trump appointed to the court, criticised Mr Trump for implying the six-week abortion ban in Florida is “too harsh” and accused Mr Trump of having generally “moved left”.

While conservative bona fides are important in heavily GOP states like Iowa, the leadoff caucus state, they are politically trickier in New Hampshire, a political battleground state.

Donald Trump's victory over fellow Republicans in New Hampshire in 2016 helped propel him to the White House (Alex Brandon/AP)
Mr Trump’s first-place finish in New Hampshire’s 2016 Republican primary, after losing Iowa to Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, helped propel him to dominance in the party.

But his Democratic rivals ended up winning the state in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

And while Mr DeSantis has spoken about the abortion ban he signed while on the campaign trail among conservative audiences and in Iowa and South Carolina, he has generally not raised it when speaking to crowds in New Hampshire.

On Monday, Mr DeSantis held a campaign event in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass to unveil his first major policy plan, a proposal on immigration and border security that calls for ending birthright citizenship, finishing the US-Mexico wall and sending US forces into Mexico to combat drug cartels.

The plan largely mirrors Mr Trump’s policies and faces long odds, requiring the reversal of legal precedents, approval from other countries or even an amendment to the US Constitution.

