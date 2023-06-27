Whereabouts of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin still unknown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Whereabouts of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin still unknown

By Press Association
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company (Prighozin Press Service/AP)

The whereabouts of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remained a mystery after Russian President Vladimir Putin once again blasted organisers of a weekend rebellion as traitors who played into the hands of Ukraine’s government and its allies.

The Kremlin has said Mr Prigozhin would be exiled to neighbouring Belarus, but neither he nor the Belarusian authorities have confirmed that.

An independent Belarus military monitoring project Belaruski Hajun said a business jet that Mr Prigozhin reportedly uses landed near Minsk on Tuesday morning.

The media team for Mr Prigozhin, the 62-year-old head of the Wagner private military contractor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the heads of Russian law enforcement agencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the heads of Russian law enforcement agencies (Valery Sarifulin/AP)

Mr Prigozhin’s short-lived insurrection over the weekend, the biggest challenge to Mr Putin’s rule in more than two decades in power, has rattled Russia’s leadership.

Mr Putin on Monday night sought to project stability and control in a short, nationally televised address, in which he criticized the uprising’s “organisers”, without naming Mr Prigozhin.

He also praised Russian unity in the face of the crisis, as well as rank-and-file Wagner fighters for not letting the situation descend into “major bloodshed”.

Earlier in the day, Mr Prigozhin defended his actions in a defiant audio statement.

He again taunted the Russian military but said he had not been seeking to stage a coup against Mr Putin.

In another show of stability and control, the Kremlin on Monday night showed Mr Putin meeting with top security, law enforcement and military officials, including defence minister Sergei Shoigu, whom Mr Prigozhin had sought to remove.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu on board a military helicopter on his way to inspect a command post at an undisclosed location in Ukraine
Defence minister Sergei Shoigu on board a military helicopter on his way to inspect a command post at an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian defence ministry/AP)

Mr Putin thanked his team for their work over the weekend, implying support for the embattled Mr Shoigu.

Earlier, the authorities released a video of Mr Shoigu reviewing troops in Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin’s fate is uncertain.

The Kremlin has promised to drop a criminal probe against him on the charges of mounting a rebellion, but Russian media reports Monday said the case has not been closed.

It also was not clear whether he would be able to keep his mercenary force.

In his speech, Mr Putin offered Mr Prigozhin’s fighters to either come under Russia’s defence ministry’s command, leave service or go to Belarus.

Mr Prigozhin said Monday, without elaborating, that the Belarus leadership proposed solutions that would allow Wagner to operate “in a legal jurisdiction”, but it was unclear what that meant.

