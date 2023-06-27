England to start Cricket World Cup defence against 2019 final foes New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England to start Cricket World Cup defence against 2019 final foes New Zealand

By Press Association
England won the 2019 Cricket World Cup after beating New Zealand on boundary countback in the final (John Walton/PA)
England won the 2019 Cricket World Cup after beating New Zealand on boundary countback in the final (John Walton/PA)

England will begin the defence of their Cricket World Cup crown against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5 in a rematch of the nerve-racking 2019 final.

After tied scores in the regulation ODI and Super Over in the Lord’s showpiece, England controversially prevailed on boundary countback alone in a tie-breaking rule which has since been abolished.

The teams have not met in a 50-over contest since then but they will get the tournament in India under way at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, which is also set to stage the final on November 19.

Jos Buttler’s side will then take on Bangladesh, Afghanistan and South Africa in the round-robin group stage before the first of two still-to-be-determined qualifiers and then a clash against hosts India.

England will then head back to Ahmedabad – the site of the world’s largest cricket stadium – to face Ashes rivals Australia before an encounter against another qualifier.

England close their group campaign on November 12 against Pakistan, whom they defeated in last year’s T20 World Cup final to become the first side to hold both white-ball World Cups simultaneously.

The India-Pakistan clash will be held in Ahmedabad on October 15 as the International Cricket Council confirmed the calendar with less than four months to go until the tournament gets under way.

The semi-finals will be held on consecutive days on November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata before the showcase three days later.

