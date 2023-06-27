Man fatally stabbed on tram yet to be identified, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man fatally stabbed on tram yet to be identified, say police

By Press Association
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder (Callum Parke/PA)
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder (Callum Parke/PA)

A man who was stabbed to death on a tram in Nottingham has yet to be identified, police have said.

The 32-year-old was murdered on a tram approaching the Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford, in the north of the city, at around 11.10am on Monday.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene remains in custody, Nottinghamshire Police said on Tuesday.

The force confirmed in a statement that the incident was isolated and that it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “This will have been an extremely distressing incident for passengers and tram staff to witness.

“Violent incidents like this will never be tolerated in our city and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure those carrying knives and using knives are caught and prosecuted.

An air ambulance also attended the scene (Robert Kostur/PA)
An air ambulance attended the scene in the north of the city (Robert Kostur/PA)

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this case and I would like to thank the public for assisting us with our investigation.

“We will be increasing our patrols across the tram network to offer reassurance to the public.

“Our investigation is moving at speed and we will continue to keep the public updated as soon as we can.”

Anyone with information that may help officers is urged to contact the force quoting reference 276 of June 26.

