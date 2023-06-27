Police start second river search in effort to find woman who went missing 17 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police start second river search in effort to find woman who went missing 17 years ago

By Press Association
Malgorzata Wnuczek disappeared in May 2006, aged 27 (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Police are returning to a stretch of river for a second time in an effort to locate a woman who disappeared more than 15 years ago.

Malgorzata Wnuczek, a Polish national living in Leicester, disappeared on May 31 2006, aged 27 and has not been seen since.

A 39-year-old man, arrested in Greater Manchester on June 6 on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, remains on bail.

Officers from the East Midlands special operations unit and Polish police are conducting a second search of a section of the River Soar on Tuesday, in an attempt to discover what happened to her, Leicestershire Police said.

Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs, the senior investigating officer, said: “As with the original search, we are looking for anything that could help us find out what happened to Malgorzata.

“This includes looking for any personal possessions or, potentially, a body.

“We’ve spoken to a number of people since our appeal earlier this month and I still believe that there are people living in Leicester’s Polish community who know what happened to Malgorzata.

“Her family deserve to know what happened to her and I’d really urge anyone who thinks they have information but has not yet contacted police, to come forward.”

The stretch of river that is being searched, between the bridges in Mill Lane and Upperton Road in Leicester city centre, is around half a mile long and was previously searched using specialist equipment and sniffer dogs on June 6.

Police had previously searched the stretch of the River Soar earlier in June (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Ms Wnuczek, who would now be 44, was last seen catching a bus from her place of work at Peter Jackson Logistics in Sunningdale Road, Leicester, into the city centre.

The last contact she had with her family, who referred to her as Gosia, was via text message two days before she vanished.

An appeal in 2016 failed to yield any conclusions, but Ms Heggs said earlier this month that more than 2,000 potential witnesses have raised more than 2,500 lines of inquiry and more than 100 statements of been taken in the course of the investigation.

Anyone with information that may help officers can contact Leicestershire Police on 101 or online, quoting incident 362 of June 2.

