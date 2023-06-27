Nicola Bulley’s death ‘a tragic accident’, family’s lawyer tells inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicola Bulley’s death ‘a tragic accident’, family’s lawyer tells inquest

By Press Association
Nicola Bulley disappeared after dropping off her daughters at school (Family Handout/PA)
Nicola Bulley disappeared after dropping off her daughters at school (Family Handout/PA)

Nicola Bulley’s death was a “tragic accident” despite the “rumour and suspicion” surrounding her disappearance, her inquest has heard.

Sophie Cartwright KC, the lawyer representing Ms Bulley’s family, said in final submissions to the coroner that the evidence clearly pointed to her going into the River Wyre accidentally and her drowning quickly in the cold water on January 27.

It came as her tearful partner, Paul Ansell, and sister, Louise Cunningham, told the hearing at Preston County Hall of concerns about the 45-year-old mother-of-two’s struggle with the menopause and increase in alcohol intake in the month before her death.

A mental health nurse had been called to the family home on January 10 this year to speak to Ms Bulley.

But they dismissed this as a “blip”, saying she was in good spirits, making plans for the future and looking forward to life when she vanished.

Ms Bulley disappeared after dropping off her daughters, six and nine, at school, and taking her usual dog walk along the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

Her mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water, and her springer spaniel dog, Willow, running loose.

Her disappearance sparked a huge police search until her body was found in the river about a mile from the bench on February 19.

Ms Cartwright said: “What happened on the river bank shortly after 9.18am was a tragic accident.

“There has been much rumour and suspicion and speculation around Nikki’s death but the family are very clearly of the view and submit to you that that rumour and speculation is allayed completely when looking at all the evidence.

“Nikki’s death would have occurred very shortly after she entered the water.”

The River Wyre in Lancashire
The location on the River Wyre in Lancashire where police recovered a body during the search for Nicola Bulley (Jason Roberts/PA)

Ms Cartwright cited the evidence given on Monday from drowning experts, who said the shock of a person going into very cold water can result in drowning in a matter of seconds.

Earlier, Ms Bulley’s GP, Dr Rebecca Gray, said she had seen Ms Bulley over her feelings of anxiety and low mood and for HRT treatment for the menopause but there was “nothing” in her medical records to suggest she was suicidal or intending self-harm.

Ms Bulley’s family gave tearful tributes to her as they gave evidence.

Ms Cunningham described her as “my big sister”, and said after raising her daughters was enjoying restarting her career as a mortgage adviser while juggling her work and home life as a busy mother.

She added that her sister “had a blip” over the last Christmas period when her drinking increased but this stopped in January and was soon “back to the normal Nikki”.

And she said Ms Bulley treated her dog Willow as a “third child” and “no way” would have intentionally left her unattended.

Nicola Bulley and her dog
Nicola Bulley was last seen when spotted walking her dog (Family Handout/PA)

Mr Ansell, Ms Bulley’s partner of 12 years, said: “The blip over the Christmas period happened but in January she was back to herself, looking forward to the future and everything was on the up.

“She had a good day the day before (she went missing), came home full of beans, excited with work, with the meetings she had and plans for the year.”

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, asked Mr Ansell if Ms Bulley had any suicidal thoughts.

Mr Ansell replied: “There were a couple of throwaway comments during the blip period but nothing that gave me any concern.”

Breaking down in tears, he added: “She was an incredible mum.”

Ernest Bulley, her father, added: “As a child she was lovely, a little ballerina, she always danced around in her tutu. She was great.

“She was a great daughter, sister and mother, we couldn’t ask for any more from her.”

The coroner is expected to give his findings shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

