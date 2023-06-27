Dyson firms appeal against ruling over reference in broadcast in libel case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dyson firms appeal against ruling over reference in broadcast in libel case

By Press Association
A Dyson store on Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA)
A Dyson store on Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Two Dyson companies have brought a Court of Appeal bid over a judge’s ruling about whether a broadcast that alleged the exploitation of factory workers referred to the firms.

Dyson Technology Limited and Dyson Limited, along with Sir James Dyson himself, sued the broadcaster and Independent Television News (ITN) for libel over a broadcast of Channel 4’s news programme on February 10 2022.

The High Court previously heard the programme reported on a legal action brought against the vacuum cleaning giant by several workers at a Malaysian factory which previously supplied products to Dyson.

The programme was estimated to have been seen by millions of viewers, and featured interviews with workers at ATA Industrial, who said they faced abuse and “inhuman conditions” while at the factory, which manufactured vacuum cleaners and air filters.

Sir James and the two companies previously said the broadcast falsely claimed they were complicit in systematic abuse and exploitation of the workers.

In a preliminary ruling in October 2022, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed Sir James’ claim, finding he was not defamed.

The judge also found that, without considering external evidence, the broadcast had not referred to the two companies.

The Dyson building
Sir James Dyson’s libel claim was dismissed last year (David Parry/PA)

At the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, lawyers for the two companies made a bid to overturn this decision, describing it as an “error of law”.

Hugh Tomlinson KC, for the two firms, said the High Court judge “adopts a too legalistic analysis of the text of the broadcast” in his ruling.

The barrister said: “He sits back, he analyses the broadcast – and I’m not engaging with the fine details of that analysis, as one might expect it’s a perfectly sensible and credible analysis – but it’s just not what the reasonable viewer would do.”

Mr Tomlinson continued: “He’s saying it all depends on the ultimate factual situation and we say that’s the wrong way around.

“The ultimate factual situation doesn’t matter, it’s what viewers reasonably understand the factual situation to be.”

However, Adam Wolanski KC, for Channel 4 and ITN, said it would have been “impossible” for the High Court judge to have found the broadcast referred to the two companies based on the information he had.

He told the Court of Appeal: “The judge on intrinsic reference had next to nothing about these particular claimant companies and was therefore deprived of information that might have enabled him to link the allegations in the broadcast with a specific claimant.”

The barrister added: “Once the court appreciates the difficulty the judge had, it is readily understandable he was unable to conclude that the words related to these specific corporate claimants.”

The hearing before Lord Justice Dingemans, Lord Justice Birss and Lord Justice Warby is due to conclude on Tuesday with a decision expected at a later date.

