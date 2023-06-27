Kate praises centre providing safe environment for women and children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate praises centre providing safe environment for women and children

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales leaving speaking with members of staff during a visit to the Hope Street residential community in Southampton, Hampshire (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Princess of Wales leaving speaking with members of staff during a visit to the Hope Street residential community in Southampton, Hampshire (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Princess of Wales has officially opened an “inspirational” family-friendly residential centre designed to provide a safe environment for women and their children as they go through the courts.

The Hope Street Centre in Southampton, Hampshire, which has been developed by the One Small Thing Charity, provides an alternative to prison for women which allows them to remain with their children and to receive ongoing support.

Kate was given a tour of the facility, which is the first of its kind in the country, and had a chance to meet staff and supporters of the pilot project as well as chat with women who have had experience of the system.

The centre has been designed “by and for women” to create a “welcoming home environment, designed with light-filled communal as well as private spaces” along with a 24-hour hub, onsite creche and play areas for children.

A handwritten note left by the Princess of Wales during a visit to the Hope Street residential community in Southampton, Hampshire, to officially open their pioneering community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system (Ben Mitchell/PA)
A handwritten note left by the Princess of Wales during a visit to the Hope Street residential community in Southampton, Hampshire, to officially open their pioneering community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Speaking to users of the centre, Kate said: “This is such an inspirational place.”

Kate also placed a hand-written message of support on a tree in the centre’s courtyard which said: “I see you and I am with you.

“Good luck in all that lies ahead. Catherine.”

The princess was escorted around Hope Street by prison philanthropist and founder and chairwoman of One Small Thing, Lady Edwina Grosvenor.

Royal visit to Southampton
The Princess of Wales leaving after a visit to the Hope Street residential community (Daniel Leal/PA)

She said: “There is a different way that we can deal with women and children in the justice system in this country.

“I wanted to build something and prove that we could do it differently by actually building it.”

One Small Thing is being independently monitored by the University of Southampton, the Prison Reform Trust and justice consultancy EP:IC for its development of the scheme which provides a community alternative for women who would otherwise be imprisoned unnecessarily because of a lack of safe accommodation or concerns about their wellbeing.

Kate’s visit comes as part her drive to raise awareness of the importance of early years for children which has seen her help launch the long-term campaign Shaping US with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

