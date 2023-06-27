Hancock: Adult social care ‘was in nowhere near good-enough shape’ for pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hancock: Adult social care ‘was in nowhere near good-enough shape’ for pandemic

By Press Association
Matt Hancock said the situation was “terrible”, when asked whether the adult social care sector was well prepared for a pandemic (Joe Giddens/PA)
Matt Hancock said the situation was “terrible”, when asked whether the adult social care sector was well prepared for a pandemic (Joe Giddens/PA)

Adult social care was in a “terrible” state of pandemic preparedness with the Government lacking basic knowledge, including how many care homes were in the UK at the time when coronavirus struck, Matt Hancock said.

The former Health Secretary told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that by January 2020 the department he headed up – which he accepted meant he had responsibility to ensure “adequate oversight” for planning and preparedness for a health emergency – did not have a plan in place to identify how many people were in the care sector.

But the MP insisted the responsibility for ensuring pandemic preparedness in the sector “formally fell to local authorities” – stating that he was accountable through his role as secretary of state for health and social care but “didn’t have the levers to act”.

He described the system for running adult social care as “flawed” and said it was in “nowhere near good-enough shape” when the the pandemic hit.

He told the inquiry during Tuesday morning’s three-hour session: “One of the central challenges in social care is that whilst I have the title Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, the primary responsibility, legal responsibility, contractual responsibility for social care falls to local councils.

“In a national crisis this is a very significant problem because, as I put it in my witness statement, I had the title, I was accountable but I didn’t have the levers to act.”

He said he had asked to see the pandemic preparedness plans he understood local authorities were required to have in place, and that social care minister, Helen Whately, had “found that there were only two” which were “wholly inadequate”.

The inquiry’s chief lawyer Hugo Keith KC asked Mr Hancock whether or not he could say the adult social care sector was well prepared for a pandemic “when the department had no means of finding out whether or not they had the right plans in place, whether local authorities had planned sufficiently, let alone how many numbers were in the care sector”?

Mr Hancock replied: “No, it was terrible.”

Mr Keith asked whether, by the beginning of 2020, Mr Hancock’s department had in place “a single coherent plan” to identify how many people were in the care sector, to which the politician said it did not.

He said a central plan for data-sharing between private and public care providers and emergency responders in order to better prepare for a pandemic “was being developed” but was not in place at the time.

Mr Hancock said there was no single national guidance for pandemic preparedness in the adult social care sector, and that only two local resilience forums had plans in place on the local authority level for dealing with the impact of a catastrophic pandemic on the elderly.

Matt Hancock
Matt Hancock said adult social care was in a “terrible” state of pandemic preparedness (Steve Parsons/PA)

He said that ahead of the pandemic even basic data was lacking “for instance, how many care homes are operating right now in the UK – that was a fact that we did not know at that time and I’m glad to say now there’s far better data”.

Mr Keith asked if the department was able to verify the extent of pandemic preparedness planning being done by local authorities.

Mr Hancock replied: “No, we didn’t have the policy levers to do so, despite having the name social care in the title.”

The Local Government Association, which represents most local authorities in England and Wales, said it would have its say on the issues when called to give evidence to the inquiry in the coming weeks.

Mr Hancock described the position on facing a virus which “self-evidently impacted on older people most” was an “incredibly difficult position” due to how the sector was run.

He told the inquiry: “The system for how we run adult social care is flawed. There was work ongoing to try to resolve it, including work directly related to pandemic planning, but it was in nowhere near good-enough shape.

“And it meant that as the person trying to solve this problem with a disease that self-evidently impacted on older people most, we were in an incredibly difficult position to do so when the pandemic struck.

“And despite the enormous hard work of everybody in that sector, and in the department in relation to adult social care, it was very, very difficult early on, and that’s in part because this planning was ongoing, but the systems in this country for managing adult social care are not good enough, and that that reform work was under way, but it still hasn’t been completed.”

More from The Courier

Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs back up
Minister for Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan arrives ahead of First Minister Humza Yousaf statement on 'Our Priorities for Scotland', in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over 'sharp rise' in costs
The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…