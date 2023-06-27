Orangutans ‘can make two sounds at the same time, similar to human beatboxing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orangutans ‘can make two sounds at the same time, similar to human beatboxing’

By Press Association
The researchers observed two populations of vocalising orangutans in Borneo and Sumatra (Brian Lawless/PA)
Orangutans can make two separate sounds at the same time, much like songbirds or human beatboxers, a new study suggests.

University of Warwick researchers say the findings provide clues around the evolution of human speech, as well as human beatboxing.

According to the findings, male orangutans produce noises known as chomps, together with grumbles, while females produce kiss squeak sounds at the same time as rolling calls.

Dr Adriano Lameira, associate professor of psychology at the University of Warwick, said: “Humans use the lips, tongue and jaw to make the unvoiced sounds of consonants, while activating the vocal folds in the larynx with exhaled air to make the voiced, open sounds of vowels.

“Orangutans are also capable of producing both types of sounds – and both at once.

“For example, large male orangutans in Borneo will produce noises known as chomps in combination with grumbles in combative situations.

“Female orangutans in Sumatra produce kiss squeaks at the same time as rolling calls to alert others of a possible predator threat.

“The fact that two separate populations of orangutans were observed making two calls simultaneously is proof that this is a biological phenomenon.”

The researchers observed two populations of vocalising orangutans in Borneo and Sumatra across a total of 3,800 hours.

They found that primates within both groups used the same vocal phenomenon.

Co-author and independent researcher Madeleine Hardus said: “Humans rarely produce voiced and voiceless noises simultaneously.

“The exception is beatboxing, a skilled vocal performance which mimics the complex beats of hip hop music.

“But the very fact that humans are anatomically able to beatbox, raises questions about where that ability came from.

“We know now the answer could lie within the evolution of our ancestors.”

According to the researchers, the vocal control and co-ordination abilities of wild great apes have been underestimated compared to the focus on the vocal abilities of birds.

Dr Hardus added: “Producing two sounds, exactly how birds produce song, resembles spoken language but bird anatomy has no similarity to our own so it is difficult to make links between birdsong and spoken human language.”

Dr Lameira said: “Now that we know this vocal ability is part of the great ape repertoire, we can’t ignore the evolutionary links.

“It could be possible that early human language resembled something that sounded more like beatboxing, before evolution organised language into the consonant–vowel structure that we know today.”

The findings are published in the PNAS Nexus journal.

