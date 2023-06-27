Minister hails international security policy forum as ‘very beneficial’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Minister hails international security policy forum as ‘very beneficial’

By Press Association
Environment minister Eamon Ryan was speaking at the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy at Dublin Castle (Niall Carson/PA)
Environment minister Eamon Ryan said the consultative forum on international security policy had been “very beneficial”.

He also defended the Green Party proposal to change the triple lock to make it more flexible as one that would “strengthen” Ireland’s military neutrality.

Four days of discussions between experts and academics on global affairs, security and defence issues have been held in Cork, Galway and Dublin over four days.

Environment minister Eamon Ryan
The days have been marked by protesters who have interrupted proceedings to voice their opposition to the forum and to Ireland joining Nato.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin accused them of shutting down the debate and has emphasised that it is not Government policy for Ireland to join Nato.

Speaking on the final day of the forum, held at Dublin Castle, the Green Party leader said that a more flexible version of the triple lock would ensure that Irish troops could take part in peacekeeping missions abroad while also protecting Ireland’s neutral stance.

This would involve requiring that a peacekeeping mission be approved by the Dail, the Seanad and the UN Security Council – or a regional organisation such as the African Union or the European Union.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said he had listened to criticism of the Green Party’s proposal to change the triple lock, but disagreed.

“This policy does strengthen, in my mind, our military neutrality. It has to be a functional one,” he said.

“It’s for peacekeeping, where we’ve had real strength as a country and to make sure we can do that in an effective way, if we decide to do so, with a triple lock that’s relevant to the world today.

“Because I don’t think anyone would argue that the UN Security Council is a functioning system.”

He said that more resources were needed across Ireland’s security forces.

“One thing we do need to do – and this is going across our security forces – we need resources,” he said.

Chair of the forum, Professor Louise Richardson
“We do need to resource the Defence Forces at sea with radar and in the air. We need to have capability where we can get people out – not meeting every eventuality, but more than we have at the present.

“We don’t have sufficient resources in our Defence Forces to sometimes carry out those critical, immediate, emergency responses that we do need to be able to do.”

He also defended the approach of the forum.

He said that the chair of the forum, Professor Louise Richardson, had said it had been “a very unique exercise, very (few) other governments would hold open public forums in terms of how they develop their security policy”.

“So I think it has been very beneficial, it’s not over, there is up until July 7 for people to make their submissions,” he said.

“The more people who follow through on that, I think, the better.”

