Former foreign correspondent Dame Ann Leslie dies aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Former foreign correspondent Dame Ann Leslie dies aged 82

By Press Association
Dame Ann was best known for her work as a freelance contributor, particularly on the Daily Mail (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Dame Ann was best known for her work as a freelance contributor, particularly on the Daily Mail (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Former foreign correspondent Dame Ann Leslie has died aged 82.

Dame Ann, who was best known for her work as a freelance contributor, particularly on the Daily Mail, reported on events including the Cold War, Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Afghanistan.

Born in 1941, in what is now modern-day Pakistan, she spent her early childhood in pre-partition India before returning to Britain at the age of nine.

She read English at Oxford, before taking a job at the Daily Express upon graduation in the early 1960s.

She reported from more than 70 countries – often in perilous situations – covering many of the most notorious events of modern history.

Working for various Fleet Street papers, she covered the trials of Charles Manson and OJ Simpson, as well as the release of Nelson Mandela from prison.

Among the people she interviewed over the years were Muhammad Ali and the King.

She also won the British Press Awards Feature Writer of the Year in 1981 and 1989.

Speaking to the PA news agency after she was made DBE in 2007, Dame Ann said: “I don’t talk about great achievements – it’s just the old thing about journalism being the first rough draft of history.

“I was on the East Berlin side when the wall came down and was outside the prison when Nelson Mandela came out. They were two good news stories.

“I work a lot in the Middle East. I was in Salvador and got shot at a few times.”

She added: “The (late) Queen asked me how long I had been in journalism, I said ’40 years’ … I said ‘I’m in awe of your stamina’. She just smiled.”

Dame Ann died in the early hours of Sunday morning. She is survived by her husband Michael Fletcher and her daughter Katharine.

More from The Courier

Dame Ann was best known for her work as a freelance contributor, particularly on the Daily Mail (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner
Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from around the world to Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rocketing costs leave Kirriemuir’s AC/DC Bonfest facing uncertain future
Andrew Innes has lost his bid to appeal against his murder conviction and 36-year sentence. Image: PA.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid
Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine - go grab it
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears
The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…