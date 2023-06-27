Mother pays tribute to ‘incredibly kind’ daughter found dead near M1 motorway

The mother of a woman whose body was found in a layby near the M1 motorway has paid tribute to her “incredibly kind” daughter.

Sarah Henshaw’s body was discovered just after 12am on Monday in a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29 of the motorway.

The 31-year-old mother of two was last seen at her home address in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at about 9pm on Tuesday last week.

A tribute from Sarah Henshaw’s mother Lorraine said she was a “wonderful daughter and sister”.

“Sarah was my first-born child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister,” she said.

“She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

“Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family, we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

Police arrested a man on suspicion of her murder on Sunday.

The suspect remains in custody and Derbyshire Police have appealed for information about a blue Ford Transit van which may have been in the area in the early hours of Wednesday June 21.