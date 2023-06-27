James Gunn confirms casting for new DC Superman: Legacy film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Gunn confirms casting for new DC Superman: Legacy film

By Press Association
Director James Gunn confirmed the news (Ian West/PA)
US actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play the lead roles in DC’s upcoming film Superman: Legacy.

The news was confirmed by DC boss James Gunn, who will also direct the film, on Tuesday.

They had been part of a group of six actors being considered for the role of Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Other actors reportedly being considered were British actors Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney, and Sex Education star Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor.

The news was reported by US media outlets on Tuesday and later confirmed by Gunn.

Retweeting an article by The Hollywood Reporter announcing Corenswet and Brosnahan in the roles, he wrote: “Accurate!

“They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people.”

Gunn previously announced that he would be directing Superman: Legacy, having previously turned down the chance to direct a film about the Man of Steel.

He said “the true beginning of the DCU” is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 11 2025.

DC boss James Gunn will also direct the upcoming film, Superman: Legacy (PA)

It will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing – an angle which Gunn said was his “way in” to the story.

Superman: Legacy was part of the new slate of films announced by Gunn after taking on the role of co-chief executive of DC Studios, along with Peter Safran.

They said their aim was to connect characters across the DC Universe as part of an eight to 10-year plan.

The announcement of the new Superman film came after it was disclosed that Henry Cavill would not be returning to reprise the role in the new phase of the franchise.

