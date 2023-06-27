Man charged with murder of mother-of-two whose body was found near M1

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a layby near the M1 on Monday, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Darren Hall, 36, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, was charged on Tuesday with the murder of Sarah Henshaw, 31.

Ms Henshaw’s body was discovered just after 12am in a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29 of the motorway.

The mother-of-two was last seen at her home address in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at about 9pm last Tuesday.

Hall has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 28.

Derbyshire Police also appealed for information about a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16 which may have been in the area in the early hours of Wednesday June 21.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sarah Henshaw’s mother, Lorraine, paid tribute to the “wonderful daughter and sister”.

“Sarah was my firstborn child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister,” she said.

“She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

“Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”