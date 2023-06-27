Man charged with murder of mother-of-two whose body was found near M1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man charged with murder of mother-of-two whose body was found near M1

By Press Association
Sarah Henshaw’s body was discovered in a layby near the M1 motorway (PA)
Sarah Henshaw’s body was discovered in a layby near the M1 motorway (PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a layby near the M1 on Monday, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Darren Hall, 36, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, was charged on Tuesday with the murder of Sarah Henshaw, 31.

Ms Henshaw’s body was discovered just after 12am in a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29 of the motorway.

The mother-of-two was last seen at her home address in Norman Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at about 9pm last Tuesday.

Hall has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 28.

Derbyshire Police also appealed for information about a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16 which may have been in the area in the early hours of Wednesday June 21.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sarah Henshaw’s mother, Lorraine, paid tribute to the “wonderful daughter and sister”.

“Sarah was my firstborn child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister,” she said.

“She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

“Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

More from The Courier

Remi Matthews has backed Ross Sinclair to be the St Johnstone number one.
Remi Matthews believes Ross Sinclair is ready to be St Johnstone No.1
Montrose hosted Raith Rovers for a pre-season friendly at Links Park.
3 Montrose v Raith Rovers talking points as strike partnerships shine for both sides
The Arbroath FC tunnel at Gayfield
Arbroath turnover TREBLES to £1.88m as full extent of Angus side's incredible growth revealed…
Sarah Henshaw’s body was discovered in a layby near the M1 motorway (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner
Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from around the world to Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rocketing costs leave Kirriemuir’s AC/DC Bonfest facing uncertain future
Andrew Innes has lost his bid to appeal against his murder conviction and 36-year sentence. Image: PA.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid
Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine - go grab it
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears
The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up