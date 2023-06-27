King honours ‘best of British businesses’ at Buckingham Palace awards dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King honours ‘best of British businesses’ at Buckingham Palace awards dinner

By Press Association
The King during a reception for recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King during a reception for recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King has celebrated the “best of British businesses” at a prestigious Buckingham Palace awards dinner.

Charles met the owner of a children’s bicycle company, who said Prince Louis rides one of his bikes, as he hosted a reception for recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise in London on Tuesday.

The awards recognise outstanding achievements by UK firms in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

King’s Award for Enterprise reception
Charles met recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Also at the event were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Environment Secretary Therese Coffey and Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch.

Ms Coffey told the PA news agency: “I think it’s spectacular that we are celebrating, his majesty is celebrating, businesses who are taking the best of British innovation and selling it around the world.

“That brings prosperity at home, it keeps the British flag, the Union flag, flying high and it is just a joyous occasion.”

She added: “The King is passionate about the natural environment and what is very special about his majesty, his convening powers are extraordinary and that’s why these awards are cherished so much.”

King’s Award for Enterprise reception
The King greets Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch (Aaron Chown/PA)

Some 148 businesses were honoured across the four categories and can now use The King’s Awards emblem for the next five years on their products and to promote their services.

Jerry Lawson, who set up Frog Bikes, which makes children’s bicycles at a factory in Wales, said: “This is our second export award despite Brexit putting the kibosh on everything.”

He added: “His majesty was talking about e-bikes, which we don’t do, catching fire in the US, he was extremely knowledgeable and was asking why that was happening. The batteries are causing fires.

“He did want to check we weren’t making those.

King’s Award for Enterprise reception
Some 148 businesses were honoured across the four categories (Aaron Chown/PA)

“He said we need kids’ bikes especially without batteries because it’s not good for their health.

“I have to confess this his (Charles’) grandchildren already have our bikes.

“They were hand-delivered to the Prince of Wales and then the Princess of Wales took lots of photos of Louis on his birthday and kindly released those.”

Peter Kyle-Henney, owner of Sesanti, which won an award for innovation, said he worked in security and could only talk about “the stuff that’s not classified”.

He said: “We are into security imaging.

“I was so surprised the King knew about thermal imaging and the benefits of the technology, he (Charles) was extremely engaging and was genuinely interested to understand why the innovation was as innovative as it was.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was talking to me about using night-vision equipment for security and was extremely knowledgeable, so both of them surprised me enormously.

“He (Charles) said to me at the end, he tapped me on the shoulder and he said ‘it’s nice to see somebody’s keeping the country safe’.”

Sesanti’s website says it manufactures “high performance surveillance assets from our site in Hampshire, and our next generation ultra-low light level long range product (ULARI) is the subject of this award”.

It continues: “The technology uses high-speed processing and new algorithms to extract high quality imagery from very few photons”, adding “the equipment is designed to aid saving lives, enabling safer operating distances than can currently be achieved”.

Other recipients include Naturaw Pet Food, a Yorkshire-based supplier of natural unprocessed dog food; International Business Centre, a Belfast-based company specialising in sourcing the manufacture of musical instruments; and CMR Surgical Ltd, based in Cambridge, which produces systems to enable surgeons to deliver better surgery.

It is the awards 57th year but the first after the scheme was renamed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

More from The Courier

Remi Matthews has backed Ross Sinclair to be the St Johnstone number one.
Remi Matthews believes Ross Sinclair is ready to be St Johnstone No.1
Montrose hosted Raith Rovers for a pre-season friendly at Links Park.
3 Montrose v Raith Rovers talking points as strike partnerships shine for both sides
The Arbroath FC tunnel at Gayfield
Arbroath turnover TREBLES to £1.88m as full extent of Angus side's incredible growth revealed…
The King during a reception for recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner
Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from around the world to Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rocketing costs leave Kirriemuir’s AC/DC Bonfest facing uncertain future
Andrew Innes has lost his bid to appeal against his murder conviction and 36-year sentence. Image: PA.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid
Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine - go grab it
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears
The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up