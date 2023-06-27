Older people at risk of being excluded from digital world, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Older people at risk of being excluded from digital world, says charity

By Press Association
Age UK has warned against digital exclusion of older people trying to access council services (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Age UK has warned against digital exclusion of older people trying to access council services (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Older people are at risk of being excluded from services and support in an ever-more digital world as councils potentially fail to fulfil their equality duties, a charity has said.

Age UK said its research had found older people reporting difficulties in applying for a blue badge –  available for disabled people to help with more convenient parking – due to having to do so online.

Less than a quarter of the 61 local organisations run by the charity in England and Wales, who responded to their survey, said it was easy for people who are offline to find out about and apply for a blue badge in their area.

One in six organisations said people needed to use the internet in order to apply for a blue badge, and about two-thirds said people were also having difficulties accessing other council services offline such as housing-related services.

The charity said age and disability – both of which can be factors in digital exclusion – are protected characteristics under the Equality Act and therefore covered by the Public Service Equality Duty.

Age UK’s report stated: “Councils should be considering equality considerations in the design of policies and the delivery of services.

“So, if councils are not providing suitable non-digital alternative ways to apply for benefits it can be argued that they are not fulfilling their duties under the Act.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “The digitisation of local services is accelerating but it’s important for councils to remember that not everyone is online.

“In fact, millions of older people are not computer users at all and are at serious risk of being excluded from services and support to which they are just as entitled as everyone else, unless really good offline alternatives are made available and properly publicised to them.”

The Local Government Association, which represents most councils in England and Wales, said councils are making efforts to ensure access to people who might not be online.

James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, said: “Digitising application processes can make it easier and more convenient for many residents to use, and enables councils to speed up delivery of many services. However, councils are also working hard to ensure this is not at the expense of older people who are not online.

“Councils have taken steps to ensure those who are digitally excluded can access services such as applying for a blue badge. This includes assistance offered by staff with the application process in council facilities, including libraries, community centres and council offices.

“Councils are in a key position to tackle digital exclusion in their communities but have received little strategic guidance from the Government.

“That is why it is important that the Government publishes a new framework with national-level guidance, resources and tools that support local digital inclusion initiatives.”

