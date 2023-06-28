Parents of gambling addict who took own life to receive royal accolades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents of gambling addict who took own life to receive royal accolades

By Press Association
Liz and Charles Ritchie with their son Jack who took his own life in 2017 (Gambling with Lives/PA)
Bereaved parents of a young man who took his life after becoming addicted to gambling are set to receive royal accolades at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Jack Ritchie took his life in 2017 at the age of 24 after becoming addicted to gambling while in the sixth form at school.

His parents, Liz and Charles Ritchie, will both receive MBEs at the investiture after setting up the charity Gambling with Lives in 2018.

The couple, from Sheffield, have long argued that gambling-related suicide is directly linked to addictive betting products and the industry’s “predatory” marketing practices.

Pride of Britain Awards 2022 – London
Kate Garraway is one of a number of celebrities set to receive a royal accolade at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)

Liz Ritchie said: “We never wanted to be here, but we gratefully accept these awards as recognition of the families who walk with us to warn others about the dangers of gambling.

“Most of all, these awards mean the many who died, like our son Jack, have been seen.”

Charles Ritchie said: “Thanks to the campaigning of the Gambling with Lives families, in April, the Government announced reforms that would never have happened otherwise. These awards are for all the bereaved families and all those they’ve lost.”

Others who will be at Windsor Castle include Kate Garraway and Grayson Perry.

Garraway was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Reacting to the news that she had been awarded the royal accolade, the 56-year-old said on Good Morning Britain in January: “I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don’t know why, because I’m thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured.”

She added: “But you just sort of think, ‘What? Me?’ And then you think it’s not real.”

Notably, Grayson Perry will receive a knighthood at the investiture for his services to the arts.

The 63-year-old artist, writer and broadcaster, who is known for his tapestries, ceramic works and cross-dressing, was made a Knight Bachelor for services to the arts in the New Year Honours list.

After finding out about his accolade, he told the Radio Times his knighthood outfit will not outshine other potential honourees on the day.

“I have intuition around the language of dress, by which I mean to say, I’m pretty expert. There is a line, I wouldn’t go dressed as a clown,” Sir Grayson said.

Also receiving MBEs on Wednesday are professional footballers Andrew Robertson and Jennifer Beattie for their services to association football, as well as Robertson’s work with charity and young people.

Premier League winner Robertson, 29, founded AR26, a charity formed to help vulnerable young people with their mental and physical health in 2020.

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham footballer Gareth Bale will also be receiving an MBE.

