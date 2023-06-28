Margot Robbie would not have wanted to make Barbie film if not for doll diversity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Margot Robbie would not have wanted to make Barbie film if not for doll diversity

By Press Association
Margot Robbie would not have wanted to make Barbie film if not for doll diversity (Ian West/PA)
Margot Robbie would not have wanted to make Barbie film if not for doll diversity (Ian West/PA)

Margot Robbie says that she would not have wanted to make the Barbie movie if toy company Mattel had not introduced more diversity with the world-famous doll.

The Australian actress said she had not wanted to present a singular image of “what Barbie is” and have it be “what women should aspire to be and look like”.

Robbie stars as the title character in the upcoming summer blockbuster alongside Ryan Gosling, and a diverse cast that includes Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Dua Lipa.

It sees Robbie’s Barbie leave the utopian Barbie Land after questioning her mortality, travelling to the real world with Gosling’s Ken.

Speaking to Time magazine, the actress said that she and director Greta Gerwig had told Mattel’s chief executive Ynon Kreiz that the film had to “acknowledge certain things”.

“In that very first meeting, we impressed upon Ynon we are going to honour the legacy of your brand, but if we don’t acknowledge certain things—if we don’t say it, someone else is going to say it,” she said.

“So you might as well be a part of that conversation.”

She added: “If (Mattel) hadn’t made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don’t think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film.

“I don’t think you should say, ‘This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that’s what women should aspire to be and look like and act like’.”

UK premiere of White Noise – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig (Ian West/PA)

Barbie is produced by Robbie’s company LuckyChap.

According to Time, at one point during filming, Richard Dickson, chief operating officer and president of Mattel, took a flight to the London set to argue with Gerwig and Robbie over a particular scene, which he felt was off-brand.

The pair changed his mind after demonstrating the “nuance” that was not evident in the script, Robbie told the publication.

She also admitted that when she had first read the script, she had had doubts the company would allow the film to proceed.

The trailer for the upcoming film, due for UK release on July 21, states: “If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.”

Robbie added: “If you feel indifferent about Barbie or haven’t thought about Barbie in years, this movie is also for you.”

The full interview with Margot Robbie can read online on Time magazine’s website.

More from The Courier

Remi Matthews has backed Ross Sinclair to be the St Johnstone number one.
Remi Matthews believes Ross Sinclair is ready to be St Johnstone No.1
Montrose hosted Raith Rovers for a pre-season friendly at Links Park.
3 Montrose v Raith Rovers talking points as strike partnerships shine for both sides
The Arbroath FC tunnel at Gayfield
Arbroath turnover TREBLES to £1.88m as full extent of Angus side's incredible growth revealed…
Margot Robbie would not have wanted to make Barbie film if not for doll diversity (Ian West/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Racist pensioner and spat at partner
Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from around the world to Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rocketing costs leave Kirriemuir’s AC/DC Bonfest facing uncertain future
Andrew Innes has lost his bid to appeal against his murder conviction and 36-year sentence. Image: PA.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid
Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee kids will get chance to shine - go grab it
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
Teens struck by ‘unconscious’ van driver on rural Perthshire road, trial hears
The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs go back up