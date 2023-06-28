Canadian wildfires hit air quality in US cities including Chicago and Detroit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Canadian wildfires hit air quality in US cities including Chicago and Detroit

By Press Association
The skyline around Lake Michigan was blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
The skyline around Lake Michigan was blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region and in parts of the central and eastern United States.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov site showed parts of Illinois, lower Michigan and southern Wisconsin had the worst air quality in the US on Tuesday afternoon, and Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee had air quality categorised as “very unhealthy”.

In Minnesota, a record 23rd air quality alert was issued on Tuesday through to late Wednesday night across much of the state, as smoky skies obscure the skylines of Minneapolis and St Paul.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an air quality alert for the entire state. Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources also issued an air quality advisory for the state.

A cyclist rides a bike along the shore of Lake Michigan as the skyline is blanketed in haze
A cyclist rides a bike along the shore of Lake Michigan as the skyline is blanketed in haze (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

In Chicago, officials urged young people, older adults and residents with health issues to spend more time indoors.

“Just driving into the zoo… you could just see around the buildings, kind of just haze,” said Shelly Woinowski, who was visiting the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

Fires in northern Quebec and low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes are sending smoke through northern Michigan, and across southern Wisconsin and Chicago, said Bryan Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Mr Jackson added that a north wind would push the smoke further south, moving into Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported on Monday that 29,393 square miles of land including forests has burned across Canada since January 1. That exceeds the previous record set in 1989 of 29,187 square miles, according to the National Forestry Database.

Nationally, there are currently 490 fires burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control.

A haze is seen over the Milwaukee Art Museum
Drifting smoke from the wildfires across Canada has raised air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region(Morry Gash/AP)

Even recent rainfall in Quebec probably will not be enough to extinguish the wildfires ravaging the northern part of that province, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said.

Nearly a quarter of the fires burning in Canada are in Quebec. Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault said he expects rain to stop falling by Wednesday morning in the regions most affected by forest fires.

Earlier this month, massive fires burning stretches of Canadian forests blanketed the north-eastern United States and the Great Lakes region, turning the air yellowish grey, and prompting warnings for people to stay inside and keep windows closed.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. Health officials say it is important to limit outdoor activities as much as possible to avoid breathing in these particles.

“Until the fires are out, there’s a risk,” Mr Jackson said. “If there’s any north component to the wind, there’s a chance it’ll be smoky.”

In early June, US President Joe Biden said in a statement that hundreds of American firefighters and support personnel have been in Canada since May, and called attention to the fires as a reminder of the impacts of climate change.

The warming planet will produce hotter and longer heatwaves, making for bigger, smokier fires, according to Joel Thornton, professor and chair of the department of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington.

More from The Courier

Scott Kidd.
Sick 'carer' from Montrose cannot make new friendships without permission
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains transfer market approach this summer
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Pregnant offender could face post-birth prison term for Arbroath crimes
Arbroath's inshore and all-weather lifeboats during the recent station open day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath lifeboat: Community council say RNLI is 'testing town loyalty to limit'
Anxiety in Motion (AIM)’s principal teacher Jenna Yule in front of a "Welcome to AIM" sign.
The Dundee teachers helping teenagers so anxious they are housebound back to lessons
Anguished person curled up and gripping their head.
'One of the most difficult things we've ever faced': Angus parent reveals anguish of…
Benson's Bar, Dundee
Dundee bar reopening hinges on CCTV promise
A wooden table with three plates of burger and fajitas.
Tuck in to one of Dundee Restaurant Week's best deals at The Tinsmith
Family members - Marian Hopcroft (nee Eadie - Ian's daughter), Hazel Eadie (Ian's daughter), Paola McClure (David's daughter) and Gavin Eadie (Ian's son) at the Roseangle Gallery ahead of The Four Dundee Artists exhibition opening. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
4 Dundee Artists will showcase city's famed painters as families loan rare works to…
Ewan McGregor threw on a gold suit and blue suede shoes for a star turn in Lipstick On Your Collar. Image: Shutterstock.
Lipstick On Your Collar: Ewan McGregor was a King before he was a Star…