Three children among eight killed as Russian missile hits restaurant in Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian missile attack that struck a restaurant in an eastern Ukrainian city has risen to eight, authorities said.

At least 56 people were also wounded in the attack in Kramatorsk on Tuesday evening.

The Russian missile struck a restaurant frequented by journalists, aid workers and soldiers who use Kramatorsk as a base of operations.

A man stands on the street in front of the restaurant destroyed by a missile attack in Kramatorsk (Ukrainian Donetsk Regional Administration via AP)

The city lies only a few miles from the front line.

Three children were among the dead.

The shelling occurred when people had returned from work, said prosecutor general Andrii Kostin. He said the three dead children were aged between 14 and 17.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that rescuers continued to clear rubble from the site and search for more survivors.

People clear the rubble on the roof of the restaurant destroyed by a missile (National Police of Ukraine via AP)

Ukraine launched the early phase of its much anticipated counter-offensive earlier this month and have made minimal territorial gains.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy announced on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops have advanced in all directions.

Russia has stepped up its air campaign in Ukraine while the fighting continues along the front line.