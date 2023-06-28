Hundreds of patients die on same day as trust discharge, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds of patients die on same day as trust discharge, report finds

By Press Association
The findings revealed 1,953 patients had died within one month of being discharged (Peter Byrne/PA)
The findings revealed 1,953 patients had died within one month of being discharged (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hundreds of patients died on the same day as being discharged from a trust specialising in mental health and learning disability care, an independent review has revealed.

The way in which Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) records deaths was looked at by professional services firm Grant Thornton on behalf of the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex and NHS Norfolk and Waveney integrated care boards (ICBs).

The review was based on data recorded by the trust between April 2019 and October 2022, which was collected by Grant Thornton between November 2022 and January 2023.

The findings revealed 1,953 patients had died within one month of being discharged, including 278 patients whose death was on the same day.

The report said: “Given the number of patients who die within a month of discharge, more work is needed to understand this cohort, ensure this data is accurate and act on any learning.

“The trust is currently working with GPs through Primary Care Networks to try to improve the capture of cause of death to inform this insight.”

Data also found that out of 3,261 patients, 37% had a discharge date recorded after their date of death.

The majority of people were in old-age psychiatry or adult mental illness specialities, and 2,699 of them were aged over 65.

Grant Thornton’s report said it was “unable to provide assurance over the mortality data reported at the trust”.

It added that the data management process was unclear, with multiple systems used, while the reporting of mortality to internal and external audiences was inconsistent.

Members of the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk have been calling for a public inquiry into NSFT since last year.

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report published in February 2023 said the trust requires improvement. The ruling was based on inspections carried out last September and November.

Ed Garratt and Tracey Bleakley, respective chief executives of the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex and NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICBs, said: “On behalf of all system partners, our thoughts are with those family and friends who have lost their loved ones and may feel distressed by this review.

“The review was commissioned with the full cooperation of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust to ensure that we can improve the collection, processing and reporting of data that related to people being cared for by the trust as an inpatient and in community settings and within six months of discharge.

“It shows very clearly that there are significant improvements required to be assured in future about the trust’s mortality data.”

Grant Thornton said the NSFT has been working with NHS England since September 2022 to improve its processes.

More from The Courier

Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse
Michael Haugh.
Angus swimming pool pervert, 82, guilty of child sex abuse
The Mazda MX-5 RF.
Road Test: MX-5 RF delivers driving delight with folding metal roof that's perfect for…
Retired Bell Baxter teacher, and former referee, Harry Gould.
Brother's tribute to Fife teacher Harry Gould who died playing golf
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers 'man of the match' after returning star completes first…
General view of the Occidental Bar in Broughty Ferry
Hunt for man on bike after break-in at Broughty Ferry pub
This home in Fife has a superb view. Image: Rettie.
5 Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus homes with amazing views