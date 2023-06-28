Man appears in court charged with murdering woman whose body was found in layby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man appears in court charged with murdering woman whose body was found in layby

By Press Association
Sarah Henshaw was described as a ‘wonderful daughter and sister’ (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
Sarah Henshaw was described as a ‘wonderful daughter and sister’ (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a mother-of-two whose body was found in a layby.

Sarah Henshaw went missing from her home in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on the evening of June 20.

The 31-year-old’s body was discovered just after 12am in a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617 near Chesterfield, close to junction 29 of the M1, on Monday.

Darren Hall, 36, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court for the first time on Wednesday, with prosecutor Peter Bettany telling the court the case was not suitable for bail.

Balbir Samra, chair of the bench of magistrates, remanded Hall, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, into further custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

He said: “Your case can’t be dealt with here. It is being sent to the crown court, Derby Crown Court, and your next appearance will be at 9.30am on June 30.

“Please go with the officers. You are remanded in custody.”

Wearing a grey tracksuit and jumper and flanked by two dock officers, Hall spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth in a short hearing at the court in Derby.

Amie Godson, representing him, made no representations.

Members of Ms Henshaw’s family packed the public gallery in court and remained silent throughout the hearing.

Derbyshire Police have appealed for information about a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16, which may have been in the area in the early hours of June 21.

Ms Henshaw’s mother, Lorraine, paid tribute to the “wonderful daughter and sister” on Tuesday.

“Sarah was my firstborn child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister,” she said.

“She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much.

“Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family, we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

Police have continued to urge anyone with information that may help with inquiries to get in touch quoting incident number 444 of June 23.

