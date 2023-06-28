England cricketer Jonny Bairstow carries Just Stop Oil protester off pitch

A Just Stop Oil (JSO) protester has been carried off the pitch at Lord’s during the second Ashes test by England’s Jonny Bairstow as activists threw orange paint dust during play.

The climate change group has been staging daily protests since April 24, disrupting high profile events like the Chelsea Flower Show, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship, as well as holding daily slow marches on major London roads.

Three people were arrested and taken into custody after the pitch invasion, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two people were seen being put into the back of a police van outside the London ground after the on-pitch drama.

The force’s MetPoliceEvents Twitter account said: “We are aware of protesters on the Lord’s Cricket Ground pitch today, Wednesday, 28 June.

The protest took place during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

“Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody.”

Just Stop Oil is calling for an end to all new coal, oil and gas projects in the UK.

A spokesperson for the protest group said: “Cricket is an important part of our national heritage, but how can we enjoy England vs Australia when much of the cricketing world is becoming unfit for humans to live in?

“We can no longer afford to distract ourselves when the sports we play, the food we eat, and the culture we cherish is at risk.

“It’s time for cricket lovers and all those who understand the severity of this situation, to get onto the streets and demand action from this illegitimate, criminal Government.

Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester (Mike Egerton/PA)

“When our children ask us ‘what did we do’ to avert this crisis, we better have a good answer.”

On Monday, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist told LBC that policing the action has cost £5.5 million since April alone, on top of the £7.5 million spent policing the series of protests JSO staged between last October and December.

Earlier this month, protest laws were tightened up to allow officers to intervene earlier where protesters are marching in the road, forcing them onto the pavement where disruption is felt to be more than minor.

There have been a series of clashes with frustrated motorists, prompting police to urge the public not to take matters into their own hands.

Ground staff cleaning up orange powder thrown by the protesters (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Ashes pitch invasion is not the first time Bairstow has had to deal with disruption to play.

In 2021 during the fourth test against India at the Oval, YouTube prankster Jarvo ran onto the pitch and collided with the unsuspecting Bairstow.

Jarvo, real name Daniel Jarvis, was found guilty of aggravated trespass and handed a suspended prison sentence.