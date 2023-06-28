England cricketer Jonny Bairstow carries Just Stop Oil protester off pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

England cricketer Jonny Bairstow carries Just Stop Oil protester off pitch

By Press Association
England’s Johnny Bairstow carrying a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Johnny Bairstow carrying a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

A Just Stop Oil (JSO) protester has been carried off the pitch at Lord’s during the second Ashes test by England’s Jonny Bairstow as activists threw orange paint dust during play.

The climate change group has been staging daily protests since April 24, disrupting high profile events like the Chelsea Flower Show, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship, as well as holding daily slow marches on major London roads.

Three people were arrested and taken into custody after the pitch invasion, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two people were seen being put into the back of a police van outside the London ground after the on-pitch drama.

The force’s MetPoliceEvents Twitter account said: “We are aware of protesters on the Lord’s Cricket Ground pitch today, Wednesday, 28 June.

Bairstow lifts a protester
The protest took place during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

“Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody.”

Just Stop Oil is calling for an end to all new coal, oil and gas projects in the UK.

A spokesperson for the protest group said: “Cricket is an important part of our national heritage, but how can we enjoy England vs Australia when much of the cricketing world is becoming unfit for humans to live in?

“We can no longer afford to distract ourselves when the sports we play, the food we eat, and the culture we cherish is at risk.

“It’s time for cricket lovers and all those who understand the severity of this situation, to get onto the streets and demand action from this illegitimate, criminal Government.

Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester
Security grab a Just Stop Oil protester (Mike Egerton/PA)

“When our children ask us ‘what did we do’ to avert this crisis, we better have a good answer.”

On Monday, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist told LBC that policing the action has cost £5.5 million since April alone, on top of the £7.5 million spent policing the series of protests JSO staged between last October and December.

Earlier this month, protest laws were tightened up to allow officers to intervene earlier where protesters are marching in the road, forcing them onto the pavement where disruption is felt to be more than minor.

There have been a series of clashes with frustrated motorists, prompting police to urge the public not to take matters into their own hands.

Ground staff cleaning up orange powder thrown by the protesters
Ground staff cleaning up orange powder thrown by the protesters (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Ashes pitch invasion is not the first time Bairstow has had to deal with disruption to play.

In 2021 during the fourth test against India at the Oval, YouTube prankster Jarvo ran onto the pitch and collided with the unsuspecting Bairstow.

Jarvo, real name Daniel Jarvis, was found guilty of aggravated trespass and handed a suspended prison sentence.

More from The Courier

Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse
Michael Haugh.
Angus swimming pool pervert, 82, guilty of child sex abuse
The Mazda MX-5 RF.
Road Test: MX-5 RF delivers driving delight with folding metal roof that's perfect for…
Retired Bell Baxter teacher, and former referee, Harry Gould.
Brother's tribute to Fife teacher Harry Gould who died playing golf
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers 'man of the match' after returning star completes first…
General view of the Occidental Bar in Broughty Ferry
Hunt for man on bike after break-in at Broughty Ferry pub
This home in Fife has a superb view. Image: Rettie.
5 Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus homes with amazing views