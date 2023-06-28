Jennifer Lawrence says rumours about ‘fling’ with Liam Hemsworth are ‘not true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jennifer Lawrence says rumours about ‘fling’ with Liam Hemsworth are ‘not true’

By Press Association
Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the UK premiere of No Hard Feelings (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the UK premiere of No Hard Feelings (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Lawrence has said that it is “not true” she had a “secret fling” with Hunger Games co-star, Liam Hemsworth, whilst he was together with singer Miley Cyrus.

References in Cyrus’s song Flowers, released in January, sparked speculation that something had happened between the two.

During a game of Plead The Fifth, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the TV host said: “There was already a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus. Can you please respond to this?” .

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” Premiere – London
Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth arriving for the World Premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lawrence, 32, replied: “Not true. I would love to (respond). Not true. Total rumour.”

The American actress, who has credits in Don’t Look Up, Passengers and American Hustle, clarified that she had kissed Hemsworth once, off-camera, years after the couple had broken up and before they had got back together.

Plead The Fifth, which is a regular segment on the US talk show, is a reference to the US constitutional right to remain silent when facing criminal charges.

Lawrence and Hemsworth were co-stars in The Hunger Games films, which are sci-fi, dystopian-style movie adaptations of the Suzanne Collins novels.

In Cyrus’s Flowers music video, which is said to be a break-up song about Hemsworth, she wore a gold hooded dress, which was rumoured to reference a dress Lawrence wore to The Hunger Games premiere with Hemsworth in 2012.

Hemsworth married Hannah Montana star, Cyrus, in 2018 after the pair met on the set of The Last Song – a romance film that came out in 2010.

The 90th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were divorced in 2020 (PA Archive)

In 2020, Cyrus and Hemsworth officially divorced and speaking to Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview, she said: “I felt like my story and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year.

“Obviously I went through an extremely public break-up and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for 10 years.

“I felt kind of villainised. I also felt like I kind of shut down, because it was kind of, respectfully, below me to engage with the press and the media at that time.”

“It felt like I would rather be able to articulate this experience in a poetic way that also I can put back into my art. I never really have engaged. I’ve only played with the public and the perception in that way.”

Lawrence was speaking as she promotes new comedy film No Hard Feelings.

