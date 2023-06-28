Fashion sector urged to ‘play its part’ as framework for nature targets launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fashion sector urged to ‘play its part’ as framework for nature targets launched

By Press Association
2F2H19P Cotton Farming, TEXAS, USA
2F2H19P Cotton Farming, TEXAS, USA

The fashion industry is being urged to “play its part” in protecting the planet as a landmark framework on science-based targets for nature is launched for the sector.

The new blueprint, from the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, The Fashion Pact initiative and Conservation International, maps out actions that apparel and footwear brands can take to help address practices that harm nature.

The sector heavily depends on nature for raw materials and takes up 10% of the world’s carbon emissions, according to UN estimates.

Paul Polman, co-founder of The Fashion Pact, called on fashion executives to help build a “nature-positive economy”.

He said: “In the midst of an ecological crisis, it is more vital than ever for companies to shift to regenerative business models which value, protect and restore nature.

“It’s time for the fashion, textile and apparel industry to play its part in building a nature-positive economy and the CEOs and companies who move without delay will reap the benefits – and so will their investors.”

The blueprint, which was put together in collaboration with the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) and Textile Exchange, calls on brands to determine their impact on nature in both their operations and across their value chain.

This includes the use of raw materials, pesticides, textile waste, deforestation and water use as well as microfibre and microplastic pollution.

The guidance also suggests companies build an understanding of the data they have access to and where gaps in that data exist, as well as tracing material sourcing back to the regional farm or site level for one product or unit.

Finally it urges brands to take part in collaborative action by joining groups like the SBTN or Business for Nature.

Speaking at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen on Tuesday, where the new guidance was launched, Sebastian Troeng, an executive vice president at Conservation International, said measuring biodiversity is “much more complex” than carbon emissions.

“I think that’s why the science-based targets are so important,” he said. “It’s bringing expertise from around the world to define a standard methodology and framework on how to approach biodiversity.

“That’s really essential because if we have a framework and all utilise it, we can compare our respective results, we can learn from each other, we can identify what works, what doesn’t and that way make progress much quicker.”

He said the aim of the new guidance is to also set a pathway to impact “without being so prescriptive that it’s a one-size-fits-all” with different companies having different kinds of impacts on nature.

Eva Von Alvensleben, general secretary of The Fashion Pact, told business leaders at the summit the organisation collaborated with brands and executives to establish a “baseline for the industry, aligning all on the same metrics and KPIs to have a starting point to actually measure progress”.

She said the new blueprint is “a great moment to help us collectively to take measurable actions for climate and nature in tandem”.

More from The Courier

Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse
Michael Haugh.
Angus swimming pool pervert, 82, guilty of child sex abuse
The Mazda MX-5 RF.
Road Test: MX-5 RF delivers driving delight with folding metal roof that's perfect for…
Retired Bell Baxter teacher, and former referee, Harry Gould.
Brother's tribute to Fife teacher Harry Gould who died playing golf
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers 'man of the match' after returning star completes first…
General view of the Occidental Bar in Broughty Ferry
Hunt for man on bike after break-in at Broughty Ferry pub
This home in Fife has a superb view. Image: Rettie.
5 Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus homes with amazing views