Police chief ‘gets daily briefings on plots to kill his officers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police chief ‘gets daily briefings on plots to kill his officers’

By Press Association
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell made his first public appearance last month after being shot in February (PA)
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell made his first public appearance last month after being shot in February (PA)

Northern Ireland’s police chief said he gets briefings virtually every day about plots to attack and kill his officers.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the ongoing threat from dissident republicans remains a “real worry”.

And he said the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell sent a “shockwave” through the PSNI.

Last year, the threat level in Northern Ireland was raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

There have been a number of terrorist incidents targeting police officers since then, with the most serious being the gun attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February.

Mr Caldwell, who has led many of the PSNI’s most high-profile investigations, was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, when he was with his son after coaching a youth football match.

The so-called New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting, with police investigating if the dissident republican group may have been assisted by gangsters.

Seven people have appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Mr Caldwell spent several weeks in intensive care after the shooting.

He was later discharged from hospital and made his first public appearance since the attack last month, when he attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle as part of the visit of the King and Queen to Northern Ireland.

In an interview, Mr Byrne said police are determined to keep the pressure on those intent on attacking officers.

He said: “Our biggest threat is those dissident republicans that want to kill and injure police officers.

“At the moment I am receiving virtually daily briefings about plots and plans to hurt police officers and to kill them.

“It is a real worry.”

The chief constable added: “The threat from terrorists is severe, which means they have the capability to do it and an attack is highly likely.

“We have to adjust how we gather information, intelligence, the speed of our investigations, to make sure as best we can we are staying one step ahead of the terrorists.

“We are making arrests every week. We have obviously got a huge investigation running after the awful attack on our colleague John Caldwell.

“We need to keep the pressure up on a small number of people that are still intent on using violence to promote their ideology.”

Speaking about the attack on Mr Caldwell, Mr Byrne said it was from an era everyone wanted to move on from.

Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the shooting of John Caldwell was a huge shock to him (PA)

He added: “Personally, it was a huge shock.

“I can remember going in and out of Omagh police station a number of times in the immediate days after the attack on John and there was a quite surreal and numb feeling.

“Definitely a shockwave went through the organisation because it was a colleague, but also because you understood the awful circumstances of the attack and the effect it had on his family.

“The way the organisation rallied round and the speed of the investigation has been impressive.”

Mr Byrne said any return to work for the senior detective will be a decision for Mr Caldwell and his family.

He added: “I think it is remarkable that he has made such a swift recovery and I pay tribute to the medical professionals that clearly were integral to saving his life along with members of the public who gave him first aid.

“It was such an awful experience for him which will remain part of his future for the rest of his life.”

More from The Courier

Pupils Gareth Stubbs, Rachael Watson and Chrissy Batchelor with Robertson Construction MD Doug Keillor, head teacher Andrew Dingwall and Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside mark the start of the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pupils make their mark to signal start of work on new £66.5 million Monifieth…
Lord Airlie at the Glenisla games.
Lord Airlie of Cortachy: Angus landowner and friend of late Queen dies
Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse
Michael Haugh.
Angus swimming pool pervert, 82, guilty of child sex abuse
The Mazda MX-5 RF.
Road Test: MX-5 RF delivers driving delight with folding metal roof that's perfect for…
Retired Bell Baxter teacher, and former referee, Harry Gould.
Brother's tribute to Fife teacher Harry Gould who died playing golf
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers 'man of the match' after returning star completes first…